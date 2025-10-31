Caps Host Isles on Halloween

Oct. 31 vs. New York Islanders at Capital One Arena

Time: 7:00 p.m.

TV: MNMT

Radio: 106.7 THE FAN/Caps Radio Network

New York Islanders (4-5-1)

Washington Capitals (6-4-0)

The Caps close out the October portion of their schedule on Friday night with a Halloween Night tilt with the New York Islanders. Friday’s meeting is the second of the season between the two Metropolitan Division rivals; the Caps earned a 4-2 victory over the Isles in New York on Oct. 11 in their first road game of the season.

Friday’s game is the front end of Washington’s third set of back-to-back games of the season; the Caps will fly to Buffalo immediately after Friday’s game where they have a Saturday night date with the Sabres.

As they get set to take on the Islanders, the Caps are seeking to stimulate some scoring. They’ve managed just one goal – from blueliner Trevor van Riemsdyk – in their last two games, dropping both. They’ll enter Friday’s game on the heels of consecutive losses for the first time this season.

While their 7-1 loss to Ottawa on home ice last Saturday was a rare and forgettable loss, they can take plenty of good things from Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Stars in Dallas. The Caps’ offensive process was much better against the Stars; they generated plenty of chances and looks and rang the iron on four separate occasions.

“I think just a lot of the good 5-on-5 things we did,” responded Caps coach Spencer Carbery after the loss in Dallas, when asked what the Caps could take and build on from that loss. “Special teams is still an issue for our group – power play, penalty kill – but 5-on-5 I thought we did a lot of really good things, so we'll build on those things. And if you do those things more times than not, you're probably going to get two points in games. So that's what we'll focus on as we get back to work.”

The Caps have been without one of their top two pivots – Dylan Strome and P-L Dubois for all or most of the last seven games. Strome (lower body) practiced with his teammates on Thursday, as did defenseman Rasmus Sandin (upper body), and though both began practice with light blue non-contact sweaters, Carbery didn’t rule either player out of this weekend’s game action.

Winger Ethen Frank suffered an upper body injury late in Tuesday’s game against the Stars, and he was placed on injured reserve. Frank won’t play this weekend; the soonest he could be activated is Wednesday, just in time for the first game of the Caps’ next set of back-to-back contests.

Regardless of who is in or out of the lineup this weekend, the Caps know they need to summon a bit more offensive wherewithal against the two New York clubs.

“It's something that we've talked a lot about,” says Carbery. “The underlying numbers are there, the film is there; we're doing a lot of good things. I think there's some things that we could do a little bit better job of while we work ourselves through a little bit of guys not finishing at a high rate. I think that's probably the biggest difference [from last season] right now.

“We're not finishing at a high rate. So, what does that mean? That means when we get in on a 2-on-1 or a breakaway right now, last year, those were going in the net a lot for a lot of different guys. For the first 10 games, it hasn't gone in a lot for a lot of guys. Okay, no problem, you can still win games and still score goals without finishing at a high rate. We're missing a little bit of how we were able to score a little bit more often last year, and we've looked at it as a staff. We're dialing in, we're working on it and addressing it.”

And as Carbery notes, teams can still win when they’re going through fallow offensive periods, and the Capitals are built for that. They’ve had excellent goaltending and staunch defense throughout most of the season to date, and that can help mitigate short stretches in which the offense is a bit off.

“I think that we’re still generating a lot of chances and stuff,” says Caps defenseman John Carlson. “Like we’ve always seen it, each season for each individual has ebbs and flows, and position groups are no different. I think we’ll find those extra pucks, and I feel like the skilled forwards that we have up there like, sometimes when you're going through it, it’s just got to be like a tip, or a rebound, or a no brainer or something.

“They're all working real hard, so just picking up a few of those over the next couple of games can unlock guys, I would say. That's my mentality always. And I think if we just stick to what we're doing, we're going to be fine. We're heading in the right direction, and confidence is huge. Some guys, once they catch luck here and there, I think a lot of things will start falling how they should.”

For the Islanders, Friday’s game is the back half of a set of Metro Division back-to-backs. The Isles played on Thursday night against the Hurricanes in Raleigh, coming out on the short end of a rugged tilt, 6-2.

After spotting the Canes a 3-0 lead in the game’s first 11 minutes, the Islanders got on the board on Matthew Schaefer’s power-play goal in the back half of the first. New York held its own over the remainder of the first two frames, but it couldn’t creep closer to the Canes. In the third, Carolina turned on the jets to win going away.

It’s been a Jekyll and Hyde October for the Isles. They opened the season with three straight losses, then won four in a row. Their setback in Carolina leaves them with three straight losses (0-2-1) again.