ESPN Films to feature Stanley Cup Champion T.J. Oshie in new ’30 for 30 Short,’ ‘Coach Osh’

Coach Osh is available to stream on the ESPN App today

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By Washington Capitals
WashingtonCaps.com

ESPN Films today announced Coach Osh, a new 30 for 30 short documentary featuring Stanley Cup champion T.J. Oshie and the deeply personal story of his relationship with his father, Tim “Coach” Oshie, following his diagnosis with an aggressive form of Alzheimer’s disease. The film is available to stream on the ESPN App today.

As T.J. Oshie fights for the Stanley Cup, his father battles to remember his son’s greatest achievements. What begins as a story about a father and son and their shared love of hockey becomes a deeply personal exploration of family, memory and legacy. With his father’s health declining, T.J. is forced to confront an uncertain future of his own, including the possibility that he, too, carries the gene that could one day steal his memories and those of his children.

“My dad was there for me every step of the way growing up, and I wouldn’t have had the career I did without him. Getting to share the Stanley Cup with him is something I’ll always be grateful for,” said Oshie. “This film is about a lot more than hockey. It’s about my dad, our family and the memories we made together. I hope sharing our story can mean something to other families who have been affected by Alzheimer’s.”

Through the lens of one of hockey’s most recognizable players, Coach Osh offers an intimate look at the impact of Alzheimer’s disease on a family, the enduring bond between a father and son, and what it means to preserve the moments that matter most.

Directed by Griffin Nash and Clifford NashCoach Osh is produced by ESPN Films, Nash Pictures and Page 1 Entertainment, with Mark DiCristofaro, Colby Cote, and Ian McFarland serving as producers and Todd Lubin as executive producer. Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen also serve as executive producers of the film and are co-founders of Hilarity for Charity (HFC), a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease through caregiver support, brain health education and advocacy. For free caregiver support and resources, visit wearehfc.org.

Coach Osh is available to stream on the ESPN App today.

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