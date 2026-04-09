Caps Blank Leafs, 4-0

Logan Thompson stopped all 21 shots he faced, his teammates combined to block 18 shots in front of him, and four different Capitals lit the lamp on Wednesday night at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. The result was a 4-0 whitewash, Thompson’s third shutout of the season – his second against the Maple Leafs, both by the same score – and the ninth of his career.

Ilya Protas made his NHL debut in Wednesday’s game, starting the game with brother Aliaksei and Caps captain Alex Ovechkin, and the younger Protas put a bow on the evening when he picked up his first career NHL point on Cole Hutson’s empty-net goal with 3:50 remaining in the third period.

Most importantly for the Capitals were the two points gained, and a much sturdier defensive effort put forth after being dented for a combined total of 15 goals against in their two previous road games.

“I thought it was pretty solid,” says Caps coach Spencer Carbery of his team’s performance. “It was a sloppy game overall; it just didn't have a lot of flow to it. You could feel it early on; it was both teams trading line rushes, odd man rushes, and pucks were bobbling and that.

"But we did enough to build the lead, and I thought we got better from a checking/defensive standpoint as the game went along, especially in the third period, not giving up too much there. And [Thompson] when we needed him, he was real solid tonight. There wasn't a ton of action, but we needed a few big saves, and he made those, especially early on."

After the game got off to a sleepy start, the Caps broke the seal on the scoresheet in the back half of the initial period. Martin Fehervary pushed the puck up the wall on the left side for Anthony Beauvillier, who gained the zone and spotted Dylan Strome to his right, with a step on a pair of Toronto pursuers. Beauvillier put it on a tee for Strome, who buried a one-timer on the short side, behind Leafs’ goalie Joseph Woll at 13:22.

Woll wasn’t the Toronto starter; he came on in relief early in the first when starter Anthony Stolarz had to be helped from the ice after doing the splits to make a stop on Hutson. Stolarz made two saves in just 2 minutes and 34 seconds in the crease. Wednesday’s game was the front end of a set of back-to-backs for the Leafs, who will almost certainly need to bring another goaltender with them when they travel to Long Island to take on the Islanders on Thursday.

Caps winger Ryan Leonard also left briefly for some much more minor repairs; he had a bloody nose after Toronto’s Max Domi was boxed for roughing him up in the front half of the first. Leonard ended the first period sitting in the box himself for a carryover holding infraction.

Just after the Caps finished killing off the remaining 32 seconds of the Leonard penalty at the outset of the middle frame, Tom Wilson spotted Leonard exiting the box and sent him into Toronto ice on a breakaway. From the slot, Leonard ripped a shot that went bar down, doubling the Washington lead to 2-0 just 40 seconds into the second period.

“I heard their goalie just tapping his stick,” says Wilson of the indication the Toronto power play was nearing an end. “So, I just threw it out there, thinking he was coming out of the box somewhere. And obviously, he made a great shot.”

“I've never scored a goal like that in my life, coming out of the box,” says Leonard of the 18th goal of his rookie NHL season. “You always kind of dream of that. Credit to the penalty kill; they were outstanding. Obviously, I don't want to take any of those penalties, just a little bit unlucky. But yeah, credit to those guys. And just a great play from Tom.”

Just over three minutes later, the Caps extended their lead to 3-0 when Fehervary took a feed from Strome and appeared to be trying to feed Justin Sourdif at the net front. Instead, the puck glanced off the skate of Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe and bounded in at 3:53.

With the two-point night, Fehervary reached the century mark in points for his career, and he matched his single-season career best of 25 points, established last season. His five goals and 20 assists precisely match his totals from 2024-25, and he has three games remaining to improve upon them.

With just over four minutes remaining in the third, Toronto pulled Woll for an extra attacker. From just inside the Washington line, Ilya Protas sent a rink wide feed to his brother, creating a 2-on-1 with the elder Protas and Hutson. The former fed the latter and Hutson fired it home to give Ilya Protas his first career point.

All four Washington rookies – Hutson, Leonard, Sourdif and Protas – picked up a point to push the team’s total rookie point output to 85 points (36 goals, 49 assists) on the season, the most the Caps have had in a single season since Ovechkin’s own rookie campaign of 2005-06 when he and others rolled to a total of 143 points (61 goals, 82 assists).

“It’s unbelievable,” says Ilya Protas of being in the starting lineup with his brother and Ovechkin in his debut. “And when the boys read the starting lineup and I heard me, my brother and the big man, I was so nervous and shaky for a bit. But yeah, it was special. I couldn’t believe it for a second after that first shift, just kind of get into it and start focusing on my next shift.”

“Just a special night overall for him to play his first game in Toronto against the Leafs,” says Carbery. “That makes it a little extra special. To get the win and the way that we played, and then to pick up a point is sort of the cherry on top.

“So, a good night overall for our team, and then for Ilya, his first NHL game will be certainly a memorable one, and he gets to start with Ovi and his big brother. That will be a memory that I'm sure he'll never forget.”