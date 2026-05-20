Capitals Re-Sign Timothy Liljegren

The Washington Capitals have re-signed defenseman Timothy Liljegren to a two-year, $6.5 million contract extension, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. Liljegren's contract will carry an average annual value of $3.25 million.

Liljegren, 27, recorded 11 points (1g, 10a) in 47 games with the Capitals and San Jose Sharks during the 2025-26 season. Washington acquired Liljegren from San Jose on March 6 for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft (originally from Vegas). Liljegren, who appeared in four games with the Capitals, ranked second among Sharks defensemen in blocked shots (83), tied for third in assists, and fourth in points and ice time per game (20:08) before joining Washington. Liljegren’s 19:51 of average ice time in 2025-26 marked a career high.

Originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round (17th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Liljegren has recorded 93 points (21g, 72a) in 311 career NHL games with Washington, San Jose, and Toronto. The 6’1”, 200-pound defenseman ranks tied for fifth among blueliners in his draft class in goals and seventh in assists and points. Liljegren has reached the 20-point mark in two of his five full NHL seasons, recording a career-high 23 points in 2021-22 and 2023-24 with Toronto.

Internationally, Liljegren has represented Sweden at the 2016 and 2017 U18 World Championships, the 2018 World Junior Championship, and the 2023 World Championship, winning silver medals in 2016 and 2018.