Capitals Re-Sign Timothy Liljegren

27-year-old defenseman signs two-year contract extension

Signed2526Web
By Washington Capitals
WashingtonCaps.com

The Washington Capitals have re-signed defenseman Timothy Liljegren to a two-year, $6.5 million contract extension, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. Liljegren's contract will carry an average annual value of $3.25 million.

Liljegren, 27, recorded 11 points (1g, 10a) in 47 games with the Capitals and San Jose Sharks during the 2025-26 season. Washington acquired Liljegren from San Jose on March 6 for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft (originally from Vegas). Liljegren, who appeared in four games with the Capitals, ranked second among Sharks defensemen in blocked shots (83), tied for third in assists, and fourth in points and ice time per game (20:08) before joining Washington. Liljegren’s 19:51 of average ice time in 2025-26 marked a career high.

Originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round (17th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Liljegren has recorded 93 points (21g, 72a) in 311 career NHL games with Washington, San Jose, and Toronto. The 6’1”, 200-pound defenseman ranks tied for fifth among blueliners in his draft class in goals and seventh in assists and points. Liljegren has reached the 20-point mark in two of his five full NHL seasons, recording a career-high 23 points in 2021-22 and 2023-24 with Toronto.

Internationally, Liljegren has represented Sweden at the 2016 and 2017 U18 World Championships, the 2018 World Junior Championship, and the 2023 World Championship, winning silver medals in 2016 and 2018.

News Feed

Caps Sign Sikora, Niederbach

Ryan Leonard to Represent the United States at 2026 IIHF World Championship

Capitals Sign Forward Petr Sikora

Capitals Sign Forward Theodor Niederbach

Spencer Carbery and Scott Murray named to Team Canada Coaching Staff for 2026 IIHF World Championship

Capitals Re-Assign Terik Parascak to Hershey

Capitals General Manager Chris Patrick Statement on Kirk Muller

Capitals Re-Assign Milton Gästrin to Hershey

2025-26 Washington Capitals Final Media Availability Session

Capitals Loan Ivan Miroshnichenko, Ilya Protas and Clay Stevenson to Hershey

Caps Clip Columbus, 2-1

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps Morning Skate

Caps Conclude '25-26 Slate in Columbus

Caps Blank Pens to Stay Alive

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps Morning Skate

Capitals Recall Clay Stevenson

Caps Host Pens in '25-26 Home Finale

Kids Help Caps Double Up Pens, 6-3