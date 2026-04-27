Capitals Re-Assign Terik Parascak to Hershey

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have re-assigned forward Terik Parascak to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today.

The Capitals selected Parascak with the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Parascak, 19, made his professional debut with Hershey on April 19, 2025 versus Lehigh Valley.

Parascak recorded 79 points (33g, 46a) in 61 regular-season games with the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League (WHL) in 2025-26. The Lethbridge, Alberta native led the Cougars in goals and points and ranked second on the team in assists and power-play goals (13). Parascak added 17 points (7g, 10a) in 12 playoff games with Prince George, including five multi-point performances. The 6’0”, 190-pound forward still leads all WHL skaters in playoff power-play points (11) and ranks second in points despite his team being eliminated on April 19. In addition, Parascak was named the WHL Player of the Week for the week ending April 12 after recording six points (4g, 2a) in two games.

Parascak recorded 82 points (28g, 54a) in 59 games with Prince George during the 2024-25 season. Parascak ranked second on Prince George in assists and points and fifth in goals. Among players age 18 or younger, Parascak ranked tied for fourth in the WHL in points. In addition, Parascak led Prince George in playoff scoring with 10 points (4g, 6a) in seven postseason contests.

During the 2023-24 season, Parascak recorded 105 points (43g, 62a) in 68 games with Prince George. Parascak, who was named to the 2024 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) All-Rookie Team and the WHL B.C. Division Second All-Star Team, led CHL rookies in goals and points and ranked eighth among all WHL skaters in scoring. Parascak’s 105 points were the most by a CHL rookie since Patrick Kane (145 points) and Sam Gagner (118 points) in 2006-07 and the fourth most since 2000-01, trailing only Kane, Gagner and Sidney Crosby (2003-04: 135 points). In addition, Parascak ranked fourth in the WHL in plus-minus (+49), tied for fourth in shorthanded goals (4), tied for ninth in goals and tied for 12th in assists. Parascak added 14 points (6g, 8a) in 12 playoff games, helping Prince George reach the WHL Western Conference Final.