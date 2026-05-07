Ryan Leonard to Represent the United States at 2026 IIHF World Championship

Washington Capitals forward Ryan Leonard will represent the United States at the 2026 IIHF World Championship in Switzerland, USA Hockey announced today. The 2026 IIHF World Championship will be held in Zurich and Fribourg from May 15-31.

Leonard, 21, recorded 45 points (20g, 25a) in 75 games during his rookie season with Washington in 2025-26. Leonard became the eighth rookie in franchise history to record a 20-goal season and the first since Alex Ovechkin (2005-06: 52g). In addition, Leonard’s 45 points were the most by a Capitals rookie since Nicklas Backstrom in 2007-08 (69p). The 6’1”, 205-pound forward ranked third among NHL rookies in power-play points (14) and five-on-five goals (16) and fifth in goals, assists and points.

In 84 career games with Washington, Leonard has recorded 46 points (21g, 25a). The Capitals selected Leonard with the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The Amherst, Massachusetts native previously represented the United States at the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Czechia, where he appeared in six games and recorded one assist.

At the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, Leonard led Team USA to its second straight gold medal, the United States’ first back-to-back World Junior gold medals in the history of the tournament. Leonard, the U.S. captain, was named tournament MVP and Best Forward after recording 10 points (5g, 5a) in seven games. Leonard, a two-time World Junior gold medalist, has recorded 16 points (8g, 8a) in 14 career World Junior games, including eight points (4g, 4a) in six elimination games, five points (2g, 3a) in four medal round games and three points (1g, 2a) in two gold medal games. Leonard also won gold with Team USA at the 2023 Under-18 World Championship, scoring the gold medal-clinching goal in overtime against Sweden.