Spencer Carbery and Scott Murray named to Team Canada Coaching Staff for 2026 IIHF World Championship

ARLINGTON, Va. – Washington Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery and goaltending coach Scott Murray have been named to Canada’s coaching staff for the 2026 IIHF World Championship in Switzerland, Hockey Canada announced today. Carbery will serve as an assistant coach and Murray will serve as goaltending consultant. The 2026 IIHF World Championship will be held in Zurich and Fribourg from May 15-31.

Carbery, 44, recently completed his third season as head coach of the Capitals. The Victoria, British Columbia native has a 134-83-29 record (.604 point percentage) in three seasons with Washington. The Capitals rank tied for eighth in the NHL in wins since Carbery took over in 2023-24. The 2025 Jack Adams Award winner is the only individual to win coach of the year awards in the NHL, AHL, and ECHL.

The Capitals posted a 43-30-9 record (95 points) with Carbery behind the bench this season. Washington’s 43 wins were tied for the 10th-most in the NHL, while its 95 points were tied for the 12th-most. In addition, the Capitals ranked tied for fifth in the NHL in five-on-five goal differential (+32), tied for seventh in goals against per game (2.90), tied for third in points by defensemen (212) and tied for fifth in points by rookies (94). Washington’s 94 points by rookies marked their highest single-season total since 2005-06.

Murray, 47, completed his ninth season as the Capitals’ goaltending coach in 2025-26. The St. Clements, Ontario, native has primarily worked with goaltenders Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren the past two seasons. This past season, Thompson had a career-best 2.44 goals-against average and reached the 30-win mark for the second straight year. The Capitals ranked sixth in the NHL in five-on-five save percentage in 2025-26.