Capitals General Manager Chris Patrick Statement on Kirk Muller

Web_Statement
By Washington Capitals
WashingtonCaps.com

Washington Capitals General Manager Chris Patrick issued the following statement regarding assistant coach Kirk Muller, whose contract is set to expire in June 2026.

“Kirk has expressed his desire to explore other opportunities within the National Hockey League, and we respect and support his decision. We thank Kirk for his dedication, professionalism, and the many contributions he made during his three years with our organization. He is an experienced and highly respected coach whose work ethic, leadership, and commitment to player development had a meaningful impact on our team both on and off the ice. We wish him and his family all the best in the next chapter of his career.”

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