Capitals Sign Forward Petr Sikora

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have signed forward Petr Sikora to a three-year entry-level contract, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. Sikora’s contract will carry an average annual value of $995,000.

The Capitals selected Sikora in the sixth round (178th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Sikora, 20, recorded nine points (3g, 6a) in 24 games with HC Oceláři Třinec of the Czech Extraliga (Czechia-1) this season. The 6’0”, 194-pound forward led his team in assists and points and ranked second in goals among skaters age 25 and younger. Sikora added two points (1g, 1a) in 10 Czech Extraliga playoff games and also appeared in four games with HC Frýdek-Místek of Maxa liga (Czechia-2), registering six points (2g, 4a).

Sikora recorded 15 points (7g, 8a) in 34 regular-season games and four points (1g, 3a) in six playoff games with HC Oceláři Třinec during the 2024-25 season. In addition, Sikora registered five points (2g, 3a) in two games with HC Oceláři Třinec’s U-20 team (Czechia-Jr.).

During the 2023-24 season, Sikora collected 40 points (13g, 27a) in 30 regular-season games with HC OcelářiTřinec’s U-20 team. Sikora added seven points (5g, 2a) in four playoff games, helping his team win the league championship. Sikora also skated in 22 games HC Oceláři Třinec in 2023-24.

In 80 career Czech Extraliga games, Sikora has recorded 27 points (11g, 16a).

The Karvina, Czechia native has twice represented his native country at the IIHF World Junior Championship (2026, 2025), earning silver and bronze medals. Sikora, Czechia’s captain, recorded nine points (2g, 7a) in seven games at the 2026 World Junior Championship and finished the tournament ranked tied for fourth among all skaters in plus-minus rating (+7), tied for fifth in assists and tied for seventh in points en route to a second-place finish. At the 2025 tournament, Sikora won the bronze medal and was named a top-three player on his team after registering seven points (4g, 3a) in seven games. Sikora ranked tied for 13th among all skaters in points, while his +10 plus-minus rating ranked tied for second. In the quarter-finals against Canada, Sikora recorded an assist on the game-winning goal to eliminate the host nation.