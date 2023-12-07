Capitals Tom Wilson Named Washingtonian of the Year by Washingtonian Magazine

Arlington, Va. – Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson has been named a Washingtonian of the Year by Washingtonian magazine. Wilson is among 10 local individuals honored for their efforts to make the region a better place to live and will appear in the publication’s January 2024 print issue, on newsstands Dec. 21.

Wilson was selected for the list, in its 52nd year, based on his contributions to the community during the 2022-23 Capitals season, including through his player programs Forty Three’s Friends and So Kids Can. Wilson joins Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin (2015) and Monumental Sports & Entertainment chairman and CEO Ted Leonsis (2001) in being named as a Washingtonian of the Year.

In 2018, Wilson created Forty Three’s Friends to provide tickets and a special postgame meet and greet to kids waiting for their wishes to be granted by Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic. In 2019, he expanded his program to also include families selected by United Heroes League. Wilson chose Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic after being inspired by a former player who had donated tickets to Make-A-Wish and selected United Heroes League after meeting many incredible men and women in the area who serve or have previously served in the military. Last season, during his injury rehabilitation, Wilson hosted kids from Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic and kids from United Heroes League in a suite for the Capitals vs. Coyotes game on Nov. 5. Wilson spent quality time with the kids and their families in the suite for the game.

Wilson is also a member of So Kids Can with teammates Nicklas Backstrom and Martin Fehervary and Elliot in the Morning's Elliot Segal. Through So Kids Can, the players and Segal pledge $50 per Capitals win during the regular-season and $100 per win during the playoffs to a youth-focused nonprofit. Fans were also encouraged to donate at washcaps.com/sokidscan. Last season's campaign raised more than $32,000 Playtime Project. So Kids Can held a sweepstakes at the beginning of the season, offering the winner the opportunity to watch the game with Wilson, Backstrom and Segal. The trio joined the sweepstakes winner and Playtime Project representatives in a suite for the Oct. 15 game.

During the 2022-23 season, Wilson was involved with multiple wish experiences and an adaptive bike presentation. He is also an ambassador and volunteer for Wolf Trap Animal Rescue and supported several all-team initiatives, including the organization's annual team hospital visit, Hockey Fights Cancer initiatives and the Capitals Canine Calendar, among other programming.

In December 2022, Wilson was part of Will Mumford's wish to give an art installation to his community, specifically the Washington Capitals practice facility. Wilson first met Will during a 43's Friends activation in 2021-2022. When Wilson learned about the wish, he told Will to let him know when the art unveiling would take place so he could see it in person. Wilson stayed true to his word and was thrilled to take part in Will's Mosaic Weagle art unveiling, which now hangs in the MedStar Capitals Iceplex lobby.

In February 2023, Wilson also was a part of Madeleine Golden's Dream on 3 experience, meeting her and her family after pregame skate. After the meet and greet, Wilson surprised the Golden family by taking Madeleine and her brother's jerseys back to the locker room to have the rest of the team sign them.

In February, Wilson attended 13-year-old Ilan Shterenberg's presentation of a Washington Capitals-themed adaptive bike to eight-year-old Lamar Collado at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. Collado has epilepsy, low muscle tone and other conditions, which affect his gross and fine motor skills. This specific bike is specially designed to provide extra support and stability while cycling and helps Collado with exercise, mobility and his cognitive performance skills.

Darius Baxter, founder and CEO of GOODProjects; Deb Gottesman, co-founder and co-executive director of The Theatre Lab; Monty Hoffman, founder and chairman of Hoffman Associates; Mirah Horowitz, founder and CEO of Lucky Dog Animal Rescue; Nicole Lynn Lewis, founder and CEO of Generation Hope; Michael Locksley, head football coach at the University of Maryland; Alan Meltzer, CEO of NFP/The Meltzer Group; Richard Reyes-Gavilan, executive director of DC Public Library; and Shawn Yancy, NBC 4 anchor and founder of Giving Foundation for Women & Children join Wilson as 2023 Washingtonians of the Year.

"Like previous Washingtonians of the Year, this year’s honorees are doing incredible work to help those in our community—and to help the city itself—succeed,” said Washingtonian editor Sherri Dalphonse. “This annual article is a reminder that one person really can make a difference."