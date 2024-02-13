Capitals To Host Salute to the Military Night Feb. 20 

Arlington, Va. – The Washington Capitals will host their 22nd annual Salute to the Military Night on Tuesday, Feb. 20, during the game against the New Jersey Devils at Capital One Arena at 7 p.m.

Salute to the Military Night is an evening dedicated to honoring the men and women who have served the country in the armed forces.

More than 1,000 service members will be in attendance at Tuesday’s game. The 2024 Salute to the Military Night is made possible by the support of partners including BAE Systems, Baker Donelson, BlueHalo, IT Cadre, Cloud Software Group, Comcast Government Services, Comtech, Constellis, DXC, Elbit America, Hitachi Vantara, IntelSat, KPMG, LiUNA!, Lockheed Martin, Miracle 4 Melanie, OPSWAT, Primer Technologies, RTX, SAME, United Association and VetTix. With the support of corporate sponsors the Capitals have provided thousands of complimentary tickets to military personnel and their dependents the past 22 seasons.

In-game and social media related content throughout the game will feature tributes to service members. The first intermission mites on ice will be comprised of players from Navy Youth Hockey. The second intermission will feature members of the USA Warriors Hockey Program.

MSG (Ret.) Caleb Green and SGM (Ret.) Bob McDonald will perform the national anthem.

A Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation Military Night auction benefitting United Heroes League and MSE Foundation is now open. Auction items include autographed military-themed jerseys and autographed camouflage pucks.

Fans interested in bidding will need to download the Handbid app on their iPhone and Android devices or visit WashCaps.com/MilitaryAuction to bid or donate now. The auction closes at 3 p.m. on Feb. 22.

In addition, proceeds from the Capitals and MSE Foundation's 50/50 Raffle on Feb. 20 will benefit United Heroes League.

MSE Foundation 50/50 raffles take place online and in-game during Capitals home games. One fan with the winning ticket number will win 50% of the collected amount at the game. Proceeds from the other half will benefit the Capital Impact Fund. Tickets will be on sale from noon through the end of the second intermission during the game on Feb. 20. To participate, visit Monumental5050.com.