Capitals to Host Fan Appreciation Week Presented by Michelob ULTRA, Featuring Fan Appreciation Night on April 12

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals will host Fan Appreciation Week presented by Michelob ULTRA from April 6-12, featuring Fan Appreciation Night at Capital One Arena when the Capitals take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 12. Fan Appreciation Week is a longstanding Capitals tradition which recognizes fans for their loyalty and support throughout the season.

Highlights include:

Fan Appreciation Sweepstakes

The Capitals will be randomly rewarding prizes to Caps fans across the region today through April 11, with prizes ranging from tickets and Capitals swag to autographed items and special experiences. For more information on how to win, click here and follow the Capitals social accounts @Capitals on X, Facebook and Instagram.

The grand prize winner will receive the Golden Ticket – two tickets to Fan Appreciation Night on April 12, a ride on the second intermission fan mobile, a team signed jersey and a meet and greet with Capitals alumni. Additional prizes include bobbleheads, player and team autographed sticks, photos, pucks and jerseys, Caps Kids Club membership, Oktoberfest mugs, Capitals swag bags, cowboy hats and more.

Fan Appreciation Night Presented by Michelob ULTRA

The Capitals will host Fan Appreciation Night presented by Michelob ULTRA on Sunday, April 12, during the Capitals game versus the Pittsburgh Penguins.

From 1-3 p.m., fans are invited to a Fan Appreciation Block Party at District E, featuring food and drink specials, giveaways and prizes. Free and open to the public, local band Brisk will provide live entertainment.

All fans attending that afternoon’s game will receive a 2025-26 Capitals team poster designed by artist Robert Bruno. There will also be special concessions pricing outside of select locations, featuring $3 sodas, popcorn, pretzels and hot dogs.

As a special treat for fans attending the game, all kids 12 and under will score a free Hersheypark ticket to visit the home of the Hershey Bears, 13-time Calder Cup champions. In celebration of 20 years of the Capitals and Bears affiliation, all fans in attendance on April 12 will be offered Hersheypark tickets for just $20 valid through June 30 or $49.99 tickets valid through September7. Hersheypark features the most coasters in the Northeast as part of 70 attractions, a full water park and zoo with every ticket.

Team Store Discounts

The Team Store at Capital One Arena will offer 40% off select regular-priced apparel during the Fan Appreciation game on April 12. Additionally, the Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex has last year’s Cherry Blossom merchandise at 25-50% off and last season’s black screaming eagle jersey on sale for the remainder of the season.

Jerseys Off Our Backs Ceremony

The evening will conclude on April 12 with the team’s annual Jerseys Off Our Backs ceremony, as each Capitals player will autograph and present a jersey to pre-selected fans after the game. Monumental Sports Network will air the ceremony, with select players joining Capitals reporter Al Koken for one-on-one interviews following the ceremony.

Jerseys Off Our Backs Sweepstakes

Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) Foundation is hosting a Jerseys Off Our Backs sweepstakes, with proceeds benefiting MSE Foundation programming. The grand prize winner will receive two suite tickets to the Capitals game against the Penguins on April 12, along with a spot in the Capitals Jerseys Off Our Backs ceremony. Other prizes include various autographed Capitals specialty jerseys. Visit www.capsjerseys.org to enter. The sweepstakes closes at noon on Wednesday, April 8.