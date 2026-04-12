Capitals Recall Clay Stevenson

The Washington Capitals have recalled goaltender Clay Stevenson from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL) and have loaned goaltender Mitch Gibson to Hershey, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today.

Stevenson, 27, has posted a 2-1-0 record with a 2.33 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage in three games with Washington this season. The Drayton Valley, Alberta native made 19 saves to earn his first career NHL win on Jan. 31 versus the Carolina Hurricanes. Stevenson has also appeared in 34 games with Hershey this season, posting a 16-12-3 record with a 2.64 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. The 6’5”, 196-pound goaltender ranks seventh in save percentage and 10th in goals-against average among AHL goaltenders with at least 30 games played. In his last start on April 11 at Charlotte, Stevenson stopped 21 of 22 shots faced in a 2-1 Bears win.

Stevenson posted an 18-8-4 record with a 2.94 goals-against average, an .888 save percentage and two shutouts in 33 games with Hershey in 2024-25. Stevenson also made his NHL debut on April 17, 2025 at Pittsburgh, making 33 saves in the Capitals’ regular-season finale. In his lone start of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs on May 9, Stevenson stopped 28 of 32 shots faced in Game 4 of the Atlantic Division Semifinals at Lehigh Valley to help the Bears stave off elimination.

As a rookie in 2023-24, Stevenson had a 24-10-2 record with a 2.06 goals-against average, a .922 save percentage and seven shutouts in 36 games with Hershey. Stevenson’s seven shutouts led the AHL and tied the Bears’ single-season shutout record. Stevenson, who represented Hershey at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic, ranked second in the AHL in goals-against average and third in save percentage. Stevenson and goaltending partner Hunter Shepard were the recipients of the Harry “Hap” Holmes Memorial Award, presented to the goaltending duo that allows the fewest goals per game during the AHL’s regular season. Stevenson also appeared in two Calder Cup Playoff games, stopping nine of 10 shots against.

Stevenson has a 61-30-9 record with a 2.50 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage and nine shutouts in 106 career AHL games with Hershey. In four career NHL games with Washington, Stevenson has a 2-2-0 record with a 3.00 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage.

Gibson, 26, has a 9-8-3 record with a 2.79 goals-against average, a .907 save percentage and one shutout in 22 games with Hershey this season. The 6’2”, 205-pound goaltender also appeared in 13 games with the South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL), posting an 8-5-0 record with a 2.32 goals-against average, a .917 save percentage and one shutout.