Capitals Sign Declan Chisholm

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have signed defenseman Declan Chisholm to a two-year, $3.2 million contract, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. Chisholm’s contract will carry an average annual value of $1.6 million.

Chisholm, who was acquired from the Minnesota Wild on June 28, recorded 12 points (2g, 10a) in 66 games with Minnesota in 2024-25. The 6’1”, 190-pound defenseman established single-season career highs in assists, points, games played and shots on goal (69). Chisolm, 25, ranked first among Wild defensemen in shot attempt percentage at five-on-five (51.5%), second in takeaways (27) and third in power-play points (2).

Originally drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in the fifth round (150th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Chisholmbegan the 2023-24 season with the Winnipeg organization before being claimed off waivers by Minnesota on Jan. 29, 2024. Chisholm appeared in 29 games with the Wild after being claimed, registering eight points (3g, 5a).

Chisholm spent the 2022-23 season with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League (AHL) and recorded a team-high 38 assists in 59 games. Chisholm’s 43 points (5g, 38a) ranked second among the team’s defensemen as he was selected to 2023 AHL All-Star Challenge and named Manitoba’s Most Valuable Player for the 2022-23 season.

Chisholm has recorded 21 points (5g, 16a) and averaged 16:46 of ice time in 99 career NHL games with Winnipeg and Minnesota. In 146 career AHL games, Chisholm has registered 91 points (16g, 75a).