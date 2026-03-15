Capitals Sign Cole Hutson

The Washington Capitals have signed defenseman Cole Hutson to a three-year entry-level contract beginning this season, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. Hutson’s contract will carry an average annual value of $975,000.

The Capitals selected Hutson in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Hutson, 19, recorded 32 points (10g, 22a) in 35 games with Boston University (NCAA) this season. The 5’11”, 172-pound defenseman led the Terriers in assists, points, game-winning goals (4), overtime goals (2), shots (148) and plus-minus (+13). As a sophomore, Hutson ranked tied for fifth among NCAA defensemen in scoring at his season’s end and was named a Hockey East First Team All-Star for the second straight season.

During his freshman season at Boston University in 2024-25, Hutson registered 48 points (14g, 34a) in 39 games. Hutson’s 34 assists led the team, while his 48 points ranked second and his 14 goals ranked third. Hutson recorded a tournament-high eight points (2g, 6a) in four NCAA Tournament games, helping Boston University reach the National Championship game. Hutson, who led all first-year collegiate skaters in assists and points, won the Tim Taylor Award as the NCAA’s top rookie and was named the Hockey East Rookie of the Year. In addition, Hutson was named to the NCAA (East) First All-American Team and the Hockey East First All-Star Team.

Hutson finished his collegiate career with 80 points (24g, 56a) in 74 games played. Hutson’s 80 points are the most among NCAA defensemen over the last two seasons.

The North Barrington, Illinois native represented the United States at the 2026 and 2025 IIHF World Junior Championships. Hutson served as an alternate captain for the Americans at the 2026 tournament and recorded four points (1g, 3a) in three games. Hutson helped lead Team USA to a gold medal at the 2025 World Junior Championship, where he finished as the tournament’s leader in points (3g-8a–11p in 7 GP) and plus-minus (+11). With 11 points in seven games, Hutson broke Team USA’s single-tournament scoring record for a defenseman and became the first defenseman in World Junior Championship history to lead the tournament in scoring.

Hutson spent the 2023-24 season with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program's Under-18 Team, recording 51 points (15g, 36a) in 51 games played. Hutson led the team’s defensemen in goals, assists, points, power-play goals (5), game-winning goals (3) and shots (104). Hutson also appeared in 19 games with the USNTDP Juniors, where he recorded 12 points (3g, 9a). During the 2022-23 season, Hutson set USA Hockey’s NTDP single-season record for points by a defenseman after recording 68 points (10g, 58a) in 61 games played. Hutson represented the United States at the 2024 and 2023 Under-18 World Championships, winning a gold medal in 2023 and a silver medal in 2024. At the 2024 tournament, Hutson led all defensemen in goals (4), assists (9) and points (13) and was named the tournament’s Best Defenseman. Hutson, USA Hockey's NTDP all-time leader in career points by a defenseman, registered 119 points (25g, 94a) in 112 career games over two seasons.