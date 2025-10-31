Capitals Re-Sign Ivan Miroshnichenko

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Ivan Miroshnichenko to a two-year, $1.85 million contract extension, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. Miroshnichenko 's contract will carry an average annual value of $925,000.

The Capitals selected Miroshnichenko in the first round (20th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Miroshnichenko, 21, set AHL career highs in goals (23), assists (19) and points (42) with the Hershey Bears in 2024-25. Miroshnichenko’s 23 goals led Hershey, while his 42 points ranked third on the team. The 6’1”, 185-pound forward also ranked second on the Bears in shots (146), tied for second in power-play goals (7), tied for third in game-winning goals (4) and fourth in power-play assists (10). During the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs, Miroshnichenko recorded five points (3g, 2a) in eight games, ranking tied for second on Hershey in goals and tied for third in points. In addition, Miroshnichenko appeared in 18 games with Washington last season, registering four points (1g, 3a). Miroshnichenko’s four points came in his first six games of the season, which included a career-long three-game point streak from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, 2024 (3a). During his 18-game call-up, Miroshnichenko led the Capitals in hits per 60 minutes (9.99).

Miroshnichenko appeared in 21 games with the Capitals during the 2023-24 season, recording six points (2g, 4a). Miroshnichenko made his NHL debut on Dec. 20 vs. the New York Islanders and made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut on April 26 at the New York Rangers, becoming the first member of his draft class to appear in a playoff game. In 47 regular-season games with Hershey in 2023-24, Miroshnichenko led Bears rookies in points (25), assists (16), power-play goals (2), points-per-game (0.53) and plus-minus rating (+15). The Ussuriysk, Russia native added 12 points (7g, 5a) in 20 playoff games during Hershey’s run to the Calder Cup championship, ranking tied for second in goals and tied for third in points among AHL rookies.

Miroshnichenko has recorded 10 points (3g, 7a) in 39 career NHL games with Washington. In 102 career AHL games with Hershey, Miroshnichenko has registered 67 points (32g, 35a).