Capitals, MSE Foundation to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Arlington, VA - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Washington Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation will celebrate and are supporting the contributions of the Hispanic and Latino community from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. Highlights in recognition of the month include:

Oct. 15 Pregame Happy Hour at District E and Capitals Game Tributes

The Capitals will host a free pregame block party in celebration of Hispanic and Latino culture at District E prior to the team’s Oct. 15 game versus the Vegas Golden Knights. The event will feature Latin music, salsa dancing and inspired food.

Graphics in-game will also highlight Hispanic Heritage Month. Graphics on the Capitals social media channels will also be translated into the Spanish language. Fans who wish to purchase tickets to the game can purchase tickets through the Capitals via this special link. A portion of each ticket purchased through the special ticket offer will be donated to the Hispanic Heritage Foundation.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation Grant

Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation, the charitable arm of the Capitals, allocated a $10,000 grant to the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. The funds will be presented to the Hispanic Heritage Foundation through a check presentation on Tuesday, October 15, at the Capitals game versus the Vegas Golden Knights in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. Fans who wish to make a donation to the Hispanic Heritage Foundation can do so at hispanicheritage.org.

HHF is a national nonprofit organization focused on education, workforce, social innovation and culture through the lens of leadership. For more information, visit www.hispanicheritage.org and follow the Hispanic Heritage Foundation on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok. Listen to the HHF podcast Fritanga on your favorite streaming service and HHF YouTube channel.

Ball Hockey Clinic

The Capitals will host a ball hockey clinic with the Latin American Youth Center (LAYC) to engage youth with the sport on Sept. 24. LAYC’s mission is to empower a diverse population of youth to achieve a successful transition to adulthood through multicultural, comprehensive and innovative programs that address youth’s social, academic and career needs.

LAYC serves more than 4,000 youth and families annually through youth centers, school-based sites, and public charter schools in Washington, D.C., and Prince George’s and Montgomery Counties in Maryland as the Maryland Multicultural Youth Centers.