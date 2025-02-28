Capitals Announce Women’s Month Initiatives

ARLINGTON, VA – The Washington Capitals announced today initiatives taking place in March in honor of Women’s Month, including a Women In Hockey Night taking place on March 20.

Throughout the month, the Capitals will continue to spotlight ALL CAPS ALL HER. The Capitals launched ALL CAPS ALL HER in December 2021 as an initiative that provides access to hockey and elevates the game for women and girls in the Washington, D.C., area. The platform recognizes and supports female players, coaches, referees, parents, advocates, students and leaders in the community. Events, programs and content throughout the year provide various levels of entry into hockey for women and girls of all ages, offer leadership, business development, and networking opportunities and highlight influential women and families in the community.

Events taking place in March include:

ALL CAPS ALL HER Clinic | March 2 | MedStar Capitals Iceplex

The Capitals will host an ALL CAPS ALL HER Adult Skills Clinic on March 2 from 9:40-10:40 a.m. at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. ALL CAPS ALL HER coach Courtney Laughlin will lead the clinic alongside additional ALL CAPS ALL HER program coaches. The clinic is open to adult women ages 18 and above. Click here to register.

Women in Sports Networking Event Presented by Alibaba | March 3 | District E at Capital One Arena

In honor of Women in Hockey Night, the Capitals will host a pregame ALL CAPS ALL HERWomen in Sports Networking Event presented by Alibaba on Monday March 3 prior to the Capitals hosting the Ottawa Senators. The event is open to pre-registered undergraduate and graduate students pursuing a career in the sports industry. All attendees will receive a game ticket. Registration is currently full.

Women In Hockey Night | March 20 | Capital One Arena

The Capitals will host Women in Hockey Night on March 20, when the Capitals host the Philadelphia Flyers at Capital One Arena at 7 p.m.

In-game and social content will highlight women in hockey and showcase the Capitals ALL CAPS ALL HER platform. Six ALL CAPS ALL HER Girls Learn to Play program participants will be featured as members of the starting lineup.

In addition, during the game the Capitals will host and recognize the Capitals Women’s Hockey League Fall/Winter season champions.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation will make a donation to the Potomac Valley Amateur Hockey Association from the funds raised through the Capitals 50/50 Raffle on March 20. The funds will support the organization’s women’s hockey programming. In October, MSE Foundation announced a $50,000 donation to PVAHA as part of the organization’s 50th anniversary season celebration.

MSE Foundation 50/50 raffles take place online and in-game during Capitals home games. One fan with the winning ticket number will win 50% of the collected amount at the game. Tickets will be on sale from noon through the end of the second intermission during the game on March 9. To participate, visit Monumental5050.com.

Select ALL CAPS ALL HER retail items will be available for purchase in the Team Store at Capital One Arena on March 20.

ALL CAPS ALL HER Clinic | March 30 | MedStar Capitals Iceplex

The Capitals will host an ALL CAPS ALL HER Adult Skills Clinic on March 30 from 9:40-10:40 a.m. at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. ALL CAPS ALL HER coach Courtney Laughlin will lead the clinic alongside additional ALL CAPS ALL HER program coaches. The clinic is open to adult women ages 18 and above. Click here to register.

For more information on ACAH, including how to register for related programs, visit WashCaps.com/AllCapsAllHer.