Washington Capitals in Partnership with Giant Announce Initiatives Celebrating Black History in February

Caps to Celebrate Black History Night Feb. 27 versus Vegas Golden Knights

Caps2526_CelebratingBlackHistory_MediaRelease-2568x1444
By Washington Capitals
WashingtonCaps.com

ARLINGTON, VA – The Washington Capitals announced today initiatives taking place in February in celebration of Capitals Black History Month presented by Giant. Throughout the month, the Capitals will recognize the organization's history, celebrate Black achievement in hockey and highlight how the Capitals are working to further grow the game in the region.

Highlights of the month include:

Celebrating Black History Specialty Jersey

In recognition of Black History Month, the Capitals unveiled today a Celebrating Black History specialty jersey designed by the Washington, D.C., based Bailiwick Clothing. Jerseys signed by all players on the Capitals 2025-26 roster are being auctioned off by Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation to benefit the Capitals Capital Impact Fund.

The jersey features several design elements in honor of Black culture. The front of the jersey features the Capitals Screaming Eagle as the crest, with a special Black history tribute: the Screaming Eagle’s colors across the eyes, beak and tongue have been modified to reflect the red, green and yellow colors symbolic of Black History Month. The five Screaming Eagle stars highlight the Capitals’ five decades of leading the NHL in their commitment to diversity and community outreach.

Bailiwick outlined the Screaming Eagle in gold to both represent African royalty and to recognize the Capitals for their storied history in being the 'Gold Standard' within the NHL regarding diversity initiatives.

Player numbers on the back of the jersey feature a pattern made of small Boundary Stones, laid out diagonally to emulate the diamond shape of Washington, D.C. The Boundary Stones are significant to local history and Black history, as they were plotted and surveyed by Benjamin Banneker, the legendary Black Astronomer who helped lay out the original plan for D.C. in 1792and are the oldest federally placed monuments in the country.

The left patch of the jersey with the ALL CAPS tagline features letters in different colors to reflect different skin tones, intended by Bailiwick Clothing to represent the diversity of the region and Capitals fan base. On the perimeter of the patch, the names of the 12 Capitals Black players and alumni are listed.

The right patch celebrates the Capitals 51st season and draws inspriation from the style of DC's vintage Go-Go posters. The Captain’s "C" and the sleeve numbers each contain 12 small stripes and a red, green and yellow pattern. The 12 stripes are an additional salute to the 12 Capitals players and Black alumni, while the red, green and yellow pattern represents Black History Month colors and the Pan-African Flag.

Bailiwick Clothing is a Washington, D.C.-based apparel company founded by brothers JC and Jeff Smith. Inspired by the city's culture and spirit, Bailiwick Clothing creates T-shirts, sweatshirts and other accessories with designs that reflect local pride. The company, which is designed and printed locally, aims to tell the stories of the people, places and things that make D.C. unique and is an online-only store that also participates in pop-up events throughout the city.

2026.01.30_JSR2945
2026.01.30_JSR2994

Rising Stars Academy Clinic – Feb. 21

Capitals Youth Hockey Development will host a Rising Stars Academy clinic on Saturday, Feb. 21, at MedStar Capitals Iceplex for elite high-school Rising Stars athletes who were invited to participate. The clinic will feature on- and off-ice elements, including skill development sessions with participation by Capitals players. During the clinic, Capitals players will wear the team’s 2025-26 Celebrating Black History specialty jersey that is being auctioned off by MSE Foundation to benefit the Capital Impact Fund. Clinic participants will also be wearing a version of the jersey during the event.

The clinic will be run by Rising Stars lead instructor Bryan King alongside additional Rising Stars Academy coaches.

The Capitals launched the Rising Stars Academy in 2023 as a co-ed program established to provide elite skill development and mentorship for local hockey players of color. The inaugural Rising Stars Academy took place in 2023, with an emphasis on physical and mental strength as well as social discussions around hockey culture. The Rising Stars Academy is offered at no cost to participants and funded through the Capitals Capital Impact Fund.

Celebrating Black History Night - Feb. 27

The Capitals will host Celebrating Black History Night on Friday, Feb. 27, vs. the Vegas Golden Knights. Celebrating Black History Night will honor Black achievement in hockey and highlight how the organization is working to further grow the game. Additional details surrounding the game will be announced at a later date.

All fans in attendance will receive a Capitals tote bag courtesy of Giant.

The evening will also feature the debut of “District Dozen,” a remix of the original “Caps 11” song by Emmy Award winning musical artist Saukrates. “District Dozen” is dedicated to honoring the Black players and alumni in Capitals history. The song will be featured in a music video and on-ice projection during the game on Feb. 27.

Celebrating Black History Auction – Feb. 2 – Feb. 28

Specialty Celebrating Black History jerseys signed by all players on the Capitals 2025-26 roster are being auctioned off by Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation to benefit the Capitals Capital Impact Fund. The auction also features Capitals Black History Month pucks and team-signed youth hockey jerseys that were part of the Capitals January Youth Hockey Day player arrivals.

The auction is now open at washcaps.com/BHAuction and will conclude on Feb. 28 at 3 p.m.

Last season’s Celebrating Black History Auction raised $53,245 for the Capital Impact Fund.The Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation created the Capital Impact Fund in 2020 to provide financial support to local nonprofit organizations dedicated to further advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in hockey, along with funding the Rising Stars Academy. The fund aims to help minority youth players reach their greatest potential and create more equal playing fields for all.

Black Hockey History Display

Capitals fans are encouraged to visit the Black Hockey History Display at Capital One Arena, which was unveiled in February 2022. It is a permanent display on the main concourse at section 112 devoted to the Capitals Black history and players. It features:

• Memorabilia including a 1975-76 home jersey worn by Mike Marson (1974-79), a game-used stick by Joel Ward (2011-15) and a game-worn helmet by Devante Smith-Pelly (2017-19).

• A jersey featuring a Players Against Hate end racism shoulder patch. Capitals players wore and auctioned off the jerseys during the Feb. 25, 2021, Black History Night.

• A timeline featuring Black players and key moments in Capitals history.

• An interactive QR code that drives visitors to washcaps.com/blackhockey, featuring additional information to learn about the Capitals commitment to diversity, honoring Black players in history, community partners, resources and more.

Retail

A Capitals Celebrating Black History hoodie and hat by Bailiwick will be available for purchase at the Team Store at Capital One Arena beginning in mid-February. A hat and hoodie featuring the Screaming Eagle design will also be available.

Black Hockey History Microsite

Visit the Capitals Black Hockey microsite for information on Capitals specific and league-wide initiatives. The site also highlights Black athletes who have played with the organization, including detailed player biographies. In addition to highlighting specific programs and diversity initiatives, the site contains information on youth programs throughout the region and links to resource materials on black hockey.

News Feed

Caps Fall to Flyers, 4-2

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps Morning Skate

Caps Face Flyers in Philly

Caps Win Third Straight, 4-1 Over Isles

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps Morning Skate

Caps Clash with Isles in Important Metro Match

Caps Comeback to Overcome Canes in OT

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps Morning Skate

Capitals Recall Bogdan Trineyev and Garin Bjorklund

Caps Return Home, Host Hurricanes

Caps Win Wild One in Motown

Capitals Recall Clay Stevenson

Caps Conclude Trip in Detroit

Caps Slip in Seattle, Fall 5-1

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps Morning Skate

Caps' Trip Continues Tuesday in Seattle

Oilers Outlast Caps in OT, 6-5

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps Morning Skate