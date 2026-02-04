Washington Capitals in Partnership with Giant Announce Initiatives Celebrating Black History in February

ARLINGTON, VA – The Washington Capitals announced today initiatives taking place in February in celebration of Capitals Black History Month presented by Giant. Throughout the month, the Capitals will recognize the organization's history, celebrate Black achievement in hockey and highlight how the Capitals are working to further grow the game in the region.

Highlights of the month include:

Celebrating Black History Specialty Jersey

In recognition of Black History Month, the Capitals unveiled today a Celebrating Black History specialty jersey designed by the Washington, D.C., based Bailiwick Clothing. Jerseys signed by all players on the Capitals 2025-26 roster are being auctioned off by Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation to benefit the Capitals Capital Impact Fund.

The jersey features several design elements in honor of Black culture. The front of the jersey features the Capitals Screaming Eagle as the crest, with a special Black history tribute: the Screaming Eagle’s colors across the eyes, beak and tongue have been modified to reflect the red, green and yellow colors symbolic of Black History Month. The five Screaming Eagle stars highlight the Capitals’ five decades of leading the NHL in their commitment to diversity and community outreach.

Bailiwick outlined the Screaming Eagle in gold to both represent African royalty and to recognize the Capitals for their storied history in being the 'Gold Standard' within the NHL regarding diversity initiatives.

Player numbers on the back of the jersey feature a pattern made of small Boundary Stones, laid out diagonally to emulate the diamond shape of Washington, D.C. The Boundary Stones are significant to local history and Black history, as they were plotted and surveyed by Benjamin Banneker, the legendary Black Astronomer who helped lay out the original plan for D.C. in 1792and are the oldest federally placed monuments in the country.

The left patch of the jersey with the ALL CAPS tagline features letters in different colors to reflect different skin tones, intended by Bailiwick Clothing to represent the diversity of the region and Capitals fan base. On the perimeter of the patch, the names of the 12 Capitals Black players and alumni are listed.

The right patch celebrates the Capitals 51st season and draws inspriation from the style of DC's vintage Go-Go posters. The Captain’s "C" and the sleeve numbers each contain 12 small stripes and a red, green and yellow pattern. The 12 stripes are an additional salute to the 12 Capitals players and Black alumni, while the red, green and yellow pattern represents Black History Month colors and the Pan-African Flag.

Bailiwick Clothing is a Washington, D.C.-based apparel company founded by brothers JC and Jeff Smith. Inspired by the city's culture and spirit, Bailiwick Clothing creates T-shirts, sweatshirts and other accessories with designs that reflect local pride. The company, which is designed and printed locally, aims to tell the stories of the people, places and things that make D.C. unique and is an online-only store that also participates in pop-up events throughout the city.