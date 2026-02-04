Capitals Loan Bogdan Trineyev to Hershey

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have loaned forward Bogdan Trineyev to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today.

Trineyev, 23, has appeared in two games with Washington this season and made his NHL debut on Dec. 13 at Winnipeg. The 6’3”, 206-pound forward has also recorded 21 points (9g, 12a) in 32 games with Hershey this season. Trineyev ranks third on the Bears in plus-minus rating (+9), tied for third in goals and tied for fourth in points.

Trineyev registered 22 points (14g, 8a) in 62 games with Hershey last season. Trineyev ranked tied for first on the Bears in shorthanded goals (1), third in plus-minus rating (+13), fifth in shots (109) and sixth in goals. Trineyev also led Hershey with five goals and seven points in eight Calder Cup Playoff games.

During his first full AHL season in 2023-24, Trineyev recorded 16 points (9g, 7a) in 63 games with Hershey. The Voronezh, Russia native led Bears rookies in games played and ranked second among first-year players in goals, assists, points and plus-minus (+12). In addition, Trineyev’s three shorthanded goals led Hershey and ranked tied for first among AHL rookies. Trineyev appeared in all 20 games during Hershey’s run to the Calder Cup championship, registering four assists.

In 159 career AHL games with Hershey, Trineyev has recorded 59 points (32g, 27a) and a +34 plus-minus rating.

Trineyev was selected by the Capitals in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.