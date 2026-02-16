Wilson has been 'outstanding' on, off ice at Olympics for Team Canada

MILAN -- From the bubble to the top line, Tom Wilson's Team Canada story arc is about as unique as he is on the top-seeded team in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

"That kid is a hell of a hockey player," Canada coach Jon Cooper said, "and outstanding, outstanding in the locker room."

Wilson put his stamp on the tournament Sunday, coming to the defense of teammate Nathan MacKinnon after he took a high hit from Team France's Pierre Crinon with 8:38 remaining in the third period of a 10-2 win.

Wilson went to hit Crinon on the end boards seconds after a face-off in France's zone. The two tangled, gloves came off, Crinon held Wilson down and tried to throw a few punches with each linesperson trying to break it up. Eventually, a helmetless Wilson got up, circled the officials and was able to pull Crinon down to the ice.

Each received five minutes for fighting and the game misconduct that comes with a fighting major, according to International Ice Hockey Federation rules.

It all happened as MacKinnon was still brooding on the bench, angry at the hit he took from Crinon. Yet it was Wilson, Canada's most physically imposing player, doing what he does all the time for his Washington Capitals teammates in the NHL, standing up for them.

"When guys wear the same jersey as Tom, he's going to play for you," MacKinnon said, "and it takes a special person to do that for sure."

There is no one else like Wilson on Team Canada, which finished the preliminary round as the top seed and on Wednesday will play the winner of No. 9 Team Denmark and No. 8 Team Czechia on Tuesday (10:40 a.m. ET; Peacock, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, SN) in the quarterfinals at Santagiulia Arena.

He blends skill and brawn to be effective, and he's doing it with a bit of a chip on his shoulder to prove to the rest of the hockey world, at least in Canada, that he belongs on what very well may be the best team in the world.

"I just feel very privileged and very lucky to be in this position to wear this jersey at the Winter Olympics and try to help my team win," Wilson said. "I'm proud to be Canadian. Winning a gold medal and winning a Stanley Cup is everything a kid dreams of in Canada. Not taking it for granted."

Wilson was far from a lock to make Canada's roster when the NHL season began.