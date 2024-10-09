Capitals Announce Formation of the Washington Capitals Warriors Hockey Team

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals announced today the formation of the Washington Capitals Warriors Hockey Team in collaboration with the USA Warriors and Capital Beltway Warriors.

In honor of the formation of the Washington Capitals Warriors, the Washington Capitals Alumni Association will present the Washington Capitals Warriors with a $25,000 check prior to the Capitals Alumni Game on Friday, Oct. 11 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. (2 p.m.). In addition, five Washington Capitals Warriors players will participate in the Alumni Game. The funding will be used by the Washington Capitals Warriors to fund future programming, including tournaments and practices.

The Washington Capitals Warriors are a joint effort between the USA Warriors Ice Hockey Program, Inc. (USAW) and the Capital Beltway Warriors (CBW). The USAW are a local military non-profit providing ice hockey opportunities exclusively to wounded, ill, and injured military veterans in the DMV area and nationally through several affiliates. The Capital Beltway Warriors Ice Hockey Inc is a Virginia based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization uniquely dedicated to providing ice programing to all status of military; Active, Disabled and Veteran Service Members. Washington Capitals Warriors is entirely comprised of combat wounded or service-disabled veterans from the Washington Capitals region. The Washington Capitals Warriors represent the Washington Capitals at NHL branded and USA Hockey events to showcase the abilities of local veterans injured in service to our nation.

The Washington Capitals Warriors roster includes: