Capitals Announce 2023-24 Regional TV & Radio Schedule

Live-game coverage will again be led by Emmy Award-winning play-by-play announcer Joe Beninati and game analyst Craig Laughlin, who are entering their 27th consecutive season together in their respective roles. Al Koken will continue to provide exclusive in-game interviews and updates from ice level for Capitals home and road games.

Monumental Sports Network will include various live game enhancements in its coverage, including player mic-ups during several games across the season, point-of-view cameras positioned on announcers to capture the most dramatic calls, unique crash box camera angles positioned closer to the ice for a new look at live game action, behind-the-scenes and point-of-view cameras outside the Capitals’ locker-room for home games and wireless cameras throughout Capital One Arena to capture fan excitement and reactions.

Monumental Sports Network will surround Capitals games with live gameday programs Capitals Pregame Live and Capitals Postgame Live. The shows will provide news, analysis and commentary for a half hour before and one hour after games. The shows will be hosted by Alexa Landestoy and feature analysis from Alan May, with Beninati and Laughlin contributing to coverage. Brent Johnson and Koken will make regular appearances on the pregame and postgame programs throughout the season.

Monumental Sports Network’s live coverage, including pregame and postgame shows, will be available to authenticated TV subscribers on the platform’s new app. The app will also provide access to new, original programming produced by the Network such as Hometown with Rachel Nichols, which will tell the stories and show the personalities of the team’s players, coaches, and staff.

Comprehensive multimedia content covering the Capitals will continue to be provided across Monumental Sports Network’s digital properties. Exclusive news, analysis, commentary and information will be available daily by a team of multiplatform content creators.

As previously announced, the Capitals will have 14 nationally televised games, including six games on TNT, two games on ABC and four games on ESPN. In addition, five of Washington’s games will also be available on ESPN+, while two will be available on Hulu.

The Capitals Radio Network will provide live audio of every game this season. 106.7 The Fan, one of the region’s strongest radio signals, will again serve as the flagship station, with WFED 1500 AM and Caps Radio 24/7, the team’s 24-hour streaming audio channel, continuing as AM and online homes of the Capitals Radio Network, respectively. The Capitals Radio Network includes 14 different stations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, from Pennsylvania to North Carolina. Play-by-play announcer John Walton will return for his 13th season calling the action, while former Capital Ken Sabourin enters his 21st season as analyst.

Capitals Radio Network coverage will include 15 minutes of pregame and 30 minutes of postgame coverage, highlighted by player interviews and live audio of head coach Spencer Carbery’s postgame press conference. The pregame and postgame shows will be hosted by Ben Raby.

Caps Radio 24/7 also streams live audio of select Hershey Bears and South Carolina Stingrays games, as well as Caps Talk. Caps Radio 24/7 also includes round-the-clock news updates, player interviews and music selected by players, coaches, fans and staff. Caps Radio 24/7 can be accessed, free of charge, via the Caps Mobile App radio button, the TuneIn radio app and online at CapsRadio247.com.

About Monumental Sports Network

Monumental Sports Network is wholly owned and operated by Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE). The network holds exclusive local television media rights for the NHL’s Washington Capitals, NBA’s Washington Wizards and WNBA’s Washington Mystics games. Monumental Sports Network is also the TV and digital home to the NBA G League's Capital City Go-Go and the NBA 2K League's Wizards District Gaming as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes content and original sports and entertainment programming. The network also boasts the most comprehensive regional high-school and regional collegiate Division II-and-under sports programming in the greater Washington D.C. metro area. For more visit: https://www.monumentalsportsnetwork.com/