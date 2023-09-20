Capitals Announce 2023-24 Regional TV & Radio Schedule

News Feed

Monumental Sports Network Is Live for the Upcoming 2023-24 NBA and NHL Seasons 

Monumental Sports Network Is Live for the Upcoming 2023-24 NBA and NHL Seasons 
Capitals Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Schedule and Roster

Capitals Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Schedule and Roster
Capitals and MSE Foundation Award $75,000 Across Nine Capital Impact Fund Grant Cycle Beneficiaries

Capitals and MSE Foundation Award $75,000 Across Nine Capital Impact Fund Grant Cycle Beneficiaries
Capitals, MSE Foundation to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Capitals, MSE Foundation to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
So Kids Can Announces Starting Lineup Sweepstakes

So Kids Can Announces Starting Lineup Sweepstakes
Capitals to Host ‘Garage Sale’ Sept. 23 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex

Capitals to Host ‘Garage Sale’ Sept. 23 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex
Capitals Announce 2023 Rookie Camp Roster and Schedule

Capitals Announce 2023 Rookie Camp Roster and Schedule
Capitals To Host Standing USA Warriors Tournament presented by LiUNA Sept. 8-10 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex

Capitals To Host Standing USA Warriors Tournament presented by LiUNA Sept. 8-10 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex
Capitals to Hold Rookie Camp Sept. 16-19 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex and McMullen Hockey Arena in Annapolis, Md.

Capitals to Hold Rookie Camp Sept. 16-19, Training Camp Starts Sept. 21
Capitals to Host Alumni Weekend, Featuring Stars & Spirits Event, Sept. 28-30

Capitals to Host Alumni Weekend, Featuring Stars & Spirits Event
Washington Capitals 2023-24 National TV Broadcast Schedule

Washington Capitals 2023-24 National TV Broadcast Schedule
Capitals Announce Programming for Caps in School Presented by KPMG

Capitals Announce Programming for Caps in School Presented by KPMG
Capitals Announce 2023-24 Promotional Schedule

Capitals Announce 2023-24 Promotional Schedule
Caps Name MacLellan President

Caps Name MacLellan President
Capitals Promote Brian MacLellan to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager

MacLellan Promoted to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager
"Cap" For a Day: Capitals Host Media Fantasy Camp

"Cap" For a Day: Capitals Host Media Fantasy Camp
Capitals Announce 2023-24 ALL CAPS ALL HER Programming

Capitals Announce 2023-24 ALL CAPS ALL HER Programming
Capitals Loan Ludwig Persson to IPK of Finnish Mestis league

Capitals Loan Ludwig Persson to IPK of Finnish Mestis league

Capitals Announce 2023-24 Regional TV & Radio Schedule

Monumental Sports Network’s Live-Game Schedule Features 69 Regular-Season & 5 Preseason Matchups 106.7 The Fan Returns as Caps Radio Network Flagship Station, WFED 1500 AM and Caps Radio 24/7 to Serve as AM, Online Homes

BroadcastSchedule_web
By Washington Capitals
@capitals WashingtonCaps.com

ARLINGTON, Va. – Monumental Sports Network today announced its inaugural coverage of the Washington Capitals’ 2023-24 NHL season, highlighted by a 74-game schedule of live coverage, comprehensive gameday programs; and extensive multiplatform content on the new Monumental Sports Network app.

Monumental Sports Network will present live coverage of 69 of the Capitals’ 82 regular-season games and a five-game schedule of preseason contests, which begins Sunday, Sept. 24, versus Buffalo at 2 p.m. For the Capitals’ season-opening game on Friday, Oct. 13 versus Pittsburgh, which will air on ESPN+/Hulu, Monumental Sports Network will broadcast special pregame coverage featuring player interviews and analysis from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., as well as a post-game show following the game's conclusion. Monumental Sports Network’s regular-season game coverage will start with the Capitals’ second game, Monday, Oct. 16, versus Calgary at 7 p.m.

2023-24 Washington Capitals TV Schedule
DAY
DATE
TIME
OPPONENT
STATION
SUN
9/24/23
2:00 PM
PRESEASON: BUFFALO SABRES
MNMT
THU
9/28/23
7:00 PM
PRESEASON: DETROIT RED WINGS 
MNMT
SAT
9/30/23
7:00 PM
PRESEASON: @ Detroit Red Wings
MNMT
TUE
10/3/23
7:00 PM
PRESEASON: @ Boston Bruins
MNMT
THU
10/5/23
7:00 PM
PRESEASON: @ Columbus Blue Jackets
WASHCAPS.COM
SAT
10/7/23
7:00 PM
PRESEASON: COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS
MNMT
FRI
10/13/23
7:30 PM
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS
ESPN+/HULU
MON
10/16/23
7:00 PM
CALGARY FLAMES
MNMT
WED
10/18/23
7:00 PM
@  Ottawa Senators
MNMT
SAT
10/21/23
7:00 PM
@  Montreal Canadiens
MNMT
TUE
10/24/23
6:00 PM
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
ESPN/ESPN+
WED
10/25/23
7:30 PM
@ New Jersey Devils
TNT
FRI
10/27/23
7:00 PM
MINNESOTA WILD
MNMT
SUN
10/29/23
5:00 PM
SAN JOSE SHARKS
MNMT
THU
11/2/23
7:00 PM
NY ISLANDERS
MNMT
SAT
11/4/23
7:00 PM
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS
MNMT
WED
11/8/23
7:30 PM
FLORIDA PANTHERS
TNT
FRI
11/10/23
7:00 PM
@  New Jersey Devils
MNMT+
SAT
11/11/23
7:30 PM
@  NY Islanders
MNMT
TUE
11/14/23
7:00 PM
LAS VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
MNMT
SAT
11/18/23
7:30 PM
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS
MNMT
WED
11/22/23
7:00 PM
BUFFALO SABRES
MNMT
FRI
11/24/23
3:00 PM
EDMONTON OILERS
MNMT
MON
11/27/23
10:30 PM
@  San Jose Sharks
MNMT+
WED
11/29/23
10:30 PM
@ LA Kings
MNMT+
THU
11/30/23
10:00 PM
@ Anaheim Ducks
MNMT
SAT
12/2/23
10:00 PM
@  Las Vegas Golden Knights
MNMT
MON
12/4/23
9:00 PM
@  Arizona Coyotes
MNMT
THU
12/7/23
7:30 PM
DALLAS STARS
ESPN
SAT
12/9/23
7:00 PM
NEW YORK RANGERS
MNMT
SUN
12/10/23
7:00 PM
@ Chicago Blackahwks
MNMT
THU
12/14/23
7:00 PM
@ Philadelphia Flyers
MNMT
SAT
12/16/23
8:00 PM
@  Nashville Predators
MNMT
SUN
12/17/23
6:00 PM
@  Carolina Hurricanes
MNMT
WED
12/20/23
7:30 PM
NY ISLANDERS
MNMT
THU
12/21/23
7:00 PM
@  Columbus Blue Jackets
MNMT
SAT
12/23/23
7:00 PM
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING 
MNMT
WED
12/27/23
7:00 PM
@  New York Rangers
MNMT
FRI
12/29/23
7:30 PM
@  NY Islanders
MNMT+
SAT
12/30/23
7:00 PM
NASHVILLE PREDATORS
MNMT
TUE
1/2/24
7:30 PM
@ Pittsburgh Penguins
ESPN+/HULU
WED
1/3/24
7:30 PM
NEW JERSEY DEVILS
TNT
FRI
1/5/24
7:00 PM
CAROLINA HURRICANES
MNMT
SUN
1/7/24
3:00 PM
LA KINGS
MNMT
THU
1/11/24
7:00 PM
SEATTLE KRAKEN
MNMT
SAT
1/13/24
1:00 PM
NEW YORK RANGERS
ABC/ESPN+
SUN
1/14/24
1:00 PM
@ New York Rangers
MNMT
TUE
1/16/24
7:00 PM
ANAHEIM DUCKS
MNMT
THU
1/18/24
7:00 PM
ST LOUIS BLUES
MNMT
SAT
1/20/24
8:00 PM
@ St Louis Blues
MNMT+
TUE
1/23/24
8:00 PM
@ Minnesota Wild
MNMT
WED
1/24/24
9:30 PM
@  Colorado Avalanche
MNMT+
SAT
1/27/24
2:00 PM
@ Dallas Stars
MNMT+
TUE
2/6/24
7:00 PM
MONTREAL CANADIENS 
MNMT
THU
2/8/24
7:00 PM
@ Florida Panthers
MNMT
SAT
2/10/24
3:30 PM
@ Boston Bruins
ABC/ESPN+
SUN
2/11/24
1:30 PM
VANCOUVER CANUCKS
MNMT
TUE
2/13/24
7:00 PM
COLORADO AVALANCHE
MNMT
SAT
2/17/24
7:00 PM
@  Montreal Canadiens
MNMT
TUE
2/20/24
7:00 PM
NEW JERSEY DEVILS
MNMT
THU
2/22/24
7:00 PM
@  Tampa Bay Lightning 
ESPN
SAT
2/24/24
6:00 PM
@ Florida Panthers
MNMT
MON
2/26/24
7:00 PM
OTTAWA SENATORS
MNMT
TUE
2/27/24
7:00 PM
@ Detroit Red Wings
MNMT+
FRI
3/1/24
7:00 PM
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
MNMT
SUN
3/3/24
1:00 PM
ARIZONA COYOTES
MNMT
THU
3/7/24
7:00 PM
@  Pittsburgh Penguins
MNMT
SAT
3/9/24
7:00 PM
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS
MNMT
MON
3/11/24
7:30 PM
@  Winnipeg Jets
MNMT
WED
3/13/24
10:00 PM
@  Edmonton Oilers
TNT
THU
3/14/24
10:00 PM
@  Seattle Kraken
MNMT+
SAT
3/16/24
10:00 PM
@  Vancouver Canucks
MNMT+
MON
3/18/24
8:30 PM
@  Calgary Flames
MNMT
WED
3/20/24
7:30 PM
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
TNT
FRI
3/22/24
7:00 PM
CAROLINA HURRICANES
MNMT
SUN
3/24/24
12:30 PM
WINNIPEG JETS
MNMT
TUE
3/26/24
7:00 PM
DETROIT RED WINGS
MNMT
THU
3/28/24
7:00 PM
@  Toronto Maple Leafs
MNMT
SAT
3/30/24
7:00 PM
BOSTON BRUINS
MNMT
TUE
4/2/24
7:00 PM
@  Buffalo Sabres
MNMT
THU
4/4/24
7:00 PM
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS
MNMT
FRI
4/5/24
7:00 PM
@  Carolina Hurricanes
MNMT
SUN
4/7/24
6:00 PM
OTTAWA SENATORS
MNMT
TUE
4/9/24
7:00 PM
@  Detroit Red Wings
ESPN
THU
4/11/24
7:00 PM
@  Buffalo Sabres 
MNMT
SAT
4/13/24
5:30 PM
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING 
MNMT
MON
4/15/24
7:00 PM
BOSTON BRUINS
MNMT
TUE
4/16/24
7:00 PM
@  Philadelphia Flyers
MNMT

Live-game coverage will again be led by Emmy Award-winning play-by-play announcer Joe Beninati and game analyst Craig Laughlin, who are entering their 27th consecutive season together in their respective roles. Al Koken will continue to provide exclusive in-game interviews and updates from ice level for Capitals home and road games.

Monumental Sports Network will include various live game enhancements in its coverage, including player mic-ups during several games across the season, point-of-view cameras positioned on announcers to capture the most dramatic calls, unique crash box camera angles positioned closer to the ice for a new look at live game action, behind-the-scenes and point-of-view cameras outside the Capitals’ locker-room for home games and wireless cameras throughout Capital One Arena to capture fan excitement and reactions.

Monumental Sports Network will surround Capitals games with live gameday programs Capitals Pregame Live and Capitals Postgame Live. The shows will provide news, analysis and commentary for a half hour before and one hour after games. The shows will be hosted by Alexa Landestoy and feature analysis from Alan May, with Beninati and Laughlin contributing to coverage. Brent Johnson and Koken will make regular appearances on the pregame and postgame programs throughout the season.

Monumental Sports Network’s live coverage, including pregame and postgame shows, will be available to authenticated TV subscribers on the platform’s new app. The app will also provide access to new, original programming produced by the Network such as Hometown with Rachel Nichols, which will tell the stories and show the personalities of the team’s players, coaches, and staff.

Comprehensive multimedia content covering the Capitals will continue to be provided across Monumental Sports Network’s digital properties. Exclusive news, analysis, commentary and information will be available daily by a team of multiplatform content creators.

As previously announced, the Capitals will have 14 nationally televised games, including six games on TNT, two games on ABC and four games on ESPN. In addition, five of Washington’s games will also be available on ESPN+, while two will be available on Hulu.

The Capitals Radio Network will provide live audio of every game this season. 106.7 The Fan, one of the region’s strongest radio signals, will again serve as the flagship station, with WFED 1500 AM and Caps Radio 24/7, the team’s 24-hour streaming audio channel, continuing as AM and online homes of the Capitals Radio Network, respectively. The Capitals Radio Network includes 14 different stations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, from Pennsylvania to North Carolina. Play-by-play announcer John Walton will return for his 13th season calling the action, while former Capital Ken Sabourin enters his 21st season as analyst.

Capitals Radio Network coverage will include 15 minutes of pregame and 30 minutes of postgame coverage, highlighted by player interviews and live audio of head coach Spencer Carbery’s postgame press conference. The pregame and postgame shows will be hosted by Ben Raby.

Caps Radio 24/7 also streams live audio of select Hershey Bears and South Carolina Stingrays games, as well as Caps Talk. Caps Radio 24/7 also includes round-the-clock news updates, player interviews and music selected by players, coaches, fans and staff. Caps Radio 24/7 can be accessed, free of charge, via the Caps Mobile App radio button, the TuneIn radio app and online at CapsRadio247.com.

About Monumental Sports Network

Monumental Sports Network is wholly owned and operated by Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE). The network holds exclusive local television media rights for the NHL’s Washington Capitals, NBA’s Washington Wizards and WNBA’s Washington Mystics games. Monumental Sports Network is also the TV and digital home to the NBA G League's Capital City Go-Go and the NBA 2K League's Wizards District Gaming as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes content and original sports and entertainment programming. The network also boasts the most comprehensive regional high-school and regional collegiate Division II-and-under sports programming in the greater Washington D.C. metro area.  For more visit: https://www.monumentalsportsnetwork.com/