Capitals Recall Ivan Miroshnichenko 

The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Ivan Miroshnichenko from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL) and have loaned forward Bogdan Trineyev to Hershey, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today.

Miroshnichenko, 21, has recorded nine points (4g, 5a) in 12 games with Hershey this season. The 6’1”, 205-pound forward has registered six points (3g, 3a) in his last seven games dating back to Nov. 30.

Miroshnichenko set AHL career highs in goals (23), assists (19) and points (42) with Hershey in 2024-25. Miroshnichenko’s 23 goals led Hershey, while his 42 points ranked third on the team. The Ussuriysk, Russia native also ranked second on the Bears in shots (146), tied for second in power-play goals (7), tied for third in game-winning goals (4) and fourth in power-play assists (10). During the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs, Miroshnichenko recorded five points (3g, 2a) in eight games, ranking tied for second on Hershey in goals and tied for third in points. In addition, Miroshnichenko appeared in 18 games with Washington last season, registering four points (1g, 3a). Miroshnichenko’s four points came in his first six games of the season, which included a career-long three-game point streak from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, 2024 (3a). During his 18-game call-up, Miroshnichenko led the Capitals in hits per 60 minutes (9.99).

Miroshnichenko appeared in 21 games with the Capitals during the 2023-24 season, recording six points (2g, 4a). Miroshnichenko made his NHL debut on Dec. 20 vs. the New York Islanders and made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut on April 26 at the New York Rangers, becoming the first member of his draft class to appear in a playoff game. In 47 regular-season games with Hershey in 2023-24, Miroshnichenko led Bears rookies in points (25), assists (16), power-play goals (2), points-per-game (0.53) and plus-minus rating (+15). Miroshnichenko added 12 points (7g, 5a) in 20 playoff games during Hershey’s run to the Calder Cup championship, ranking tied for second in goals and tied for third in points among AHL rookies.

The Capitals selected Miroshnichenko in the first round (20th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. Miroshnichenko has recorded 10 points (3g, 7a) in 39 career NHL games with Washington. In 112 career AHL games with Hershey, Miroshnichenko has registered 76 points (36g, 40a).

Trineyev, 23, has recorded 12 points (6g, 6a) in 16 games with Hershey this season. The 6’3”, 206-pound forward ranks first on the Bears in plus-minus rating (+7), second in goals and tied for fourth in points. Trineyev, the Capitals’ fourth-round pick (117th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft, has appeared in two games with Washington this season and made his NHL debut on Dec. 13 at Winnipeg.