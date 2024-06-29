Capitals Acquire Logan Thompson from the Vegas Golden Knights 

The Washington Capitals have acquired goaltender Logan Thompson from the Vegas Golden Knights for a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft (originally from the NY Islanders) and Washington’s own third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

Thompson, 27, posted a 25-14-5 record with a 2.70 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage and one shutout in 46 games with Vegas in 2023-24. The Calgary, Alberta native established single-season career highs in wins and games played, while his 2.70 goals-against average ranked 10th in the NHL among goaltenders with at least 45 games played. In four playoff appearances in 2023-24, Thompson had a record of 2-2 with a 2.35 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage.

Thompson appeared in 37 games with Vegas in 2022-23, posting a record of 21-13-3 with a 2.65 goals-against average, a .915 save percentage and two shutouts and was selected to represent Vegas at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game. The 6’4”, 205-pound goaltender was named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month in November 2022 after posting a record of 8-2-0 with a 2.88 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage in 10 appearances. During the month, Thompson became just the sixth rookie goaltender in NHL history to earn at least six road victories in a calendar month. In 103 career NHL games with Vegas, Thompson has a record of 56-32-11 with a 2.67 goals-against average, a .912 save percentage and four shutouts.

Thompson, who signed with Vegas as an undrafted free agent in July 2020, was awarded the Aldege “Baz” Bastien Memorial Award as the AHL’s outstanding goaltender for the 2020-21 season after posting a record of 16-6-1 with a 1.96 goals-against average, a .943 save percentage and two shutouts in 23 games with the Henderson Silver Knights. In 50 career AHL games with Henderson and the Binghampton Devils, Thompson had a record of 29-16-5 with a 2.44 goals-against average, a .929 save percentage and four shutouts.

Thompson appeared in 32 games with Washington’s ECHL affiliate South Carolina Stingrays during the 2019-20 season, where he posted a record of 23-8-1 with a 2.25 goals-against average, a .929 save percentage and three shutouts. Prior to joining South Carolina, Thompson attended Brock University (USports) in 2018-19, posting a record of 18-6 with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage. Thompson was selected to the USports (OUA West) All-Rookie Team, USports (OUA West) First All-Star Team and named the USports (OUA West) Goaltender of the Year.

Internationally, Thompson earned a silver medal with Canada at the 2022 World Championships, where he posted a record of 3-1 with a 3.00 goals-against average and a .881 save percentage in four games played.