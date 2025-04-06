Alex Ovechkin Completes “THE GR8 CHASE,” Passes Wayne Gretzky for the Most Goals in NHL History

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin today scored his 895th career goal to complete “THE GR8 CHASE” and surpass Wayne Gretzky for the most goals in NHL history, a record “The Great One” held since he registered his 802nd career goal on March 23, 1994.

“The Great 8” is the 10th player in the NHL’s 107-year history to claim the title as its all-time goals leader (outright or tied) – and just the fourth to own that distinction in the past 72 years, following Gretzky, Gordie Howe (Nov. 10, 1963 – March 23, 1994) and Maurice Richard (Nov. 8, 1952 – Nov. 10, 1963).

The NHL has released the following statements in celebration of Ovechkin’s record-breaking achievement. More details and media resources, including downloadable links to Ovechkin’s 895th goal and on-ice ceremony as well as satellite coordinates for today’s postgame media availability, also are listed below.

“Alex Ovechkin has been an unstoppable force from the moment he entered the NHL in 2005 – a unique package of effervescent personality, dynamic physicality and other-worldly talent for shooting the puck. His passion for winning is matched only by his incredible ability to score goals. And today, he stands alone. Having completed his relentless pursuit of a record most thought unbreakable, Alex makes hockey history – succeeding Wayne Gretzky, who had eclipsed Gordie Howe, who had surpassed Maurice Richard – as the National Hockey League’s all-time goals leader. The NHL salutes Alex Ovechkin for this astounding achievement.” – NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman

“It was my honor to hold the National Hockey League goals record for the last three decades. I now am delighted to pass that honor to a man who truly was born to put the puck in the net and who has played our game with remarkable passion and power. I forever will be grateful for the way my idol, Gordie Howe, congratulated me upon breaking his record in 1994. And I am thrilled that I could be in attendance to share this moment with you, Alex, as you now are the leading goal-scorer in NHL history.” – Wayne Gretzky

“Alex, congratulations from the Howe family – especially Gordie and Colleen. You are an amazing goal-scorer. I’ve watched you for years and admired your skill and your competitiveness. To reach this milestone and pass Wayne Gretzky, which is something nobody thought possible, truly is special. It’s great for you, great for your family and great for the National Hockey League.” – Mark Howe (son of Gordie Howe)

“On behalf of the Richard family, I would like to congratulate Alex Ovechkin for achieving what everybody thought was impossible: beating Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894 goals.” – Maurice Richard Jr. (son of Maurice Richard)