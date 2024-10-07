A 50th Anniversary Surprise

Players surprised original season ticket holder members earlier today

By Taryn Bray
The Capitals 50th Anniversary season has yet to officially kick off, but other festivities are getting a head start!

Earlier today, the entire 2024-25 Capitals roster, including captain Alex Ovechkin, surprised fans and participated in delivering season tickets and a special 50th Anniversary gift to a select number of the team’s original 36 season ticket account holders.

Players surprised unsuspecting fans at their respective residences across the DMV following the team's practice at Capital One Arena.

These individuals have held season tickets with the Capitals since the club's inaugural 1974-75 season and there's no better way to thank them for all their years of support.

