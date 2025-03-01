Wrapping Up Five-Game Road Trip with Saturday Night Matchup in Seattle

GAME PREVIEW - CDC - Mar 1 v2
By Chris Faber

The Vancouver Canucks wrap up their five-game road trip on Saturday night with a Pacific Division battle with the Seattle Kraken.

Saturday’s game will be the third matchup between the Canucks and Kraken this season. Both of their previous two games required overtime, and each team won a game in extra time.

Jake DeBrusk has a goal and two assists in the two games against the Kraken this season. DeBrusk leads the Canucks with 21 goals through 59 games played.

The Kraken come into Saturday’s game on a two-game losing streak. They have given up 11 goals over those two losses but have had some practice and rest time, with their last game being Tuesday.

Seattle and Vancouver have played 13 games since the Kraken came into the league, and the Canucks’ record against their I-5 foe is 8-4-1.

Conor Garland (6g-8a-14 in 13 games) and Elias Pettersson (4g-7a-11p in 11 games) are the two Canucks players who are over a point per game and have played more than 10 games against the Kraken.

These two teams will play four times this season, and though the Kraken are falling out of the playoff race with their 25-31-4 record, they always provide a tough match for the Canucks.

Quick Hits on the Competition

  • The Kraken are getting goals from many different parts of their lineup. Nine players have scored double-digit goals through their opening 60 games played.
  • Jaden Schwartz leads his club with 19 goals, five of which have been game-winners.
  • Shane Wright leads with six power play goals.
  • They are 14-6-3 when scoring the first goal and are 11-25-1 when the opposition scores the first goal.
  • Joey Daccord has been the number-one starter for most of the season – he has started 38 of their 60 games this season. Daccord has a 20-15-3 record with a .914% save percentage, 2.55 goals-against average, and one shutout this season.
  • Seattle’s power play ranks 25th in the league with an 18.3% conversion percentage.
  • On the penalty kill, they rank 23rd with a 76.1% kill rate.
  • The Kraken are 9-0-0 on home ice when leading after two periods.

The Story: Nils Höglander Earned Recent Promotion Through Strong Play

Nils Höglander has been trending up since mid-December. He has been on the ice for 13 goals for and four against in his last 28 games. Höglander scored his fifth goal of the season in Los Angeles on Wednesday and is currently on a line with Elias Pettersson and Jake DeBrusk.

Höglander leads all Canucks forwards at controlling scoring chances at five-on-five. He has been on the ice for 232 scoring chances and 215 scoring chances against, giving him 51.9% control of scoring chances.

Over his last two games, he averaged 15:32 of ice time after averaging 10:48 in the previous 12 games.

Canucks’ Top Performers over the Last Five Games

Conor Garland: 2g-1a-2p
Filip Chytil: 0g-3a-2p
Jake DeBrusk: 2g-0a-2p
Tyler Myers, Brock Boeser, Pius Suter, Filip Hronek: 1g-1a-2p

When and Where to Watch

Saturday’s game is a 7:00 p.m. PT start, and you can watch it on Hockey Night in Canada or listen along to the radio call with Brendan Batchelor on Sportsnet 650 and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

News Feed

‘Every time he opens his mouth, I seem to be laughing’: Jake DeBrusk is Scoring Goals and Helping Bring the Locker Room Together in First Season with Canucks

Closing Out California Component of Road Trip with Canucks in Anaheim to Face Ducks

Game Notes: Canucks at Ducks

Canucks Hold Off Late Push and Beat Kings 3-2 in OT

Building Blue: Leaning on his Experience, Sawyer Mynio Embraces Third Run at WHL Playoffs

Game Notes: Canucks at Kings

Road Trip Continues as Canucks Prepare to Battle Kings in Sunny Los Angeles

Black Excellence Skate Inspires Next Generation of Hockey Players in Vancouver

Canucks Face Utah in Second Night of Back-to-Back Games Following Break

Game Notes: Canucks at Utah

Game Notes: Canucks at Golden Knights

Back to Action in Vegas as Canucks Kick Off Five-Game Road Trip

Kevin Lankinen Speaks on Contract Extension with Canucks 

4 Nations Face-Off Break Gave Canucks Players a Chance for Relaxation and Time to Focus Up for Final Third of Season

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH KEVIN LANKINEN ON A 5-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION 

Tom Willander Continues to Thrive in High-Stakes Moments as He Develops His Game for Pro Hockey

Drew O’Connor Speaks on His Two-Year Contract Extension with Canucks

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH DREW O’CONNOR ON A TWO-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION