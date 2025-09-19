Veteran Blue Line Emphasizes Consistency as Canucks Look Ahead

As the Vancouver Canucks open training camp, there’s continuity on the roster, established chemistry, and a hunger to take another step forward.

The Canucks’ defensive group took a lot of pride last season in being a steady force for the team. Tyler Myers says they will continue to play their part and help lay the foundation for success.

"Footey as a D coach always called us the anchor, so we'll just keep that mindset,” Myers said. “I really like where D core is at right now, a lot of veteran guys with a really good presence in the room, so the D are always trying to hold the fort down."

Marcus Pettersson quickly became a leader for the group last season, and he talked about the desire this team has to win. The Canucks’ core re-signing with the club over the summer signals belief in the group and Petterson looks to build on the relationships he made last season. He noted their talented roster and the playoff experience the group had two years ago shows what the team is capable of.

On Day 1 of training camp, Thatcher Demko echoed those sentiments about the team’s commitment to one another as he, along with Brock Boeser and Conor Garland, re-signed with the club during the offseason.

“I think everyone in there believes we can get back to the team we were two years ago,” Demko said.

“I think this group is just ready to get there and I think it’s tough to get there. Everyone in the league knows that. I do think if we can put in the work and play like we know we can play and get to that point, then once we get in [to the playoffs] it’s anyone’s game. I think we have the guys in the room that can step up when the moment’s really big.”

Myers is entering his seventh season with Vancouver, and has noticed the dedication and hard work during informal skates leading into camp and sees the value in the team maintaining its core.

“We brought back a lot of the same guys, which I think is important. We built a lot of chemistry and camaraderie within the room with guys. So, the additions we made last year and keeping a lot of the guys in the summer was a big positive in my eyes,” Myers said.

While they have stability in the lineup, the 6-foot-8 defenceman says that finding consistency every time they take ice is how they’re going to be successful.

“It’s doing the same things over and over again, not trying to open the game up, and not trying to force things,” Myers said. “It's going to go bad at different times throughout the year, you just have to fall back on what you know makes you successful and coming out with that consistent mindset is going to help a lot.”

Pettersson pointed to the importance of playing the right way. The team’s defensive responsibility stood out to him when he first arrived in Vancouver last season and it’s a strength they’re looking to build on this year.

The Skellefteå, Sweden native says the blue line can do its part to build the foundation for success by continuing to play aggressive in their structure. He talked about Quinn Hughes’ standout playmaking ability, and that the back end is focused on getting good looks for the forward group.

“Just keep playing a simple game and keep an attacking mindset,” Pettersson said. “I think we’ve got to try not to pass anything up. We’ve got great puck movers who move the puck quickly. Quinn’s a deal breaker back there, and he can move the puck so well, whether it's skating or making plays, passing the puck, or shooting. Everybody knows a lot of it goes through him, but we all can chip in a little bit and give our forward some good looks.”

Achieving what they want this season means they’re not looking too far ahead. It’s about staying hungry and coming to the rink everyday with the mindset to improve individually and as a team.

Entering his 17th NHL season, Myers can help younger players ease the burden they might feel, reminding them that success comes one play at a time.

“It’s about coming in and playing simple, making a simple, quick play that a lot of times can be the most valuable play. That's an important mindset to have for young guys coming into one of their first few camps in their career. Work as hard as you can and just make a simple play,” Myers said.

With veterans setting the tone and younger players pushing to make their mark, the team is focused on being reliable and consistent. They can see the sky is the limit for this group and are helping everyone enjoy the process and push each other forward.