VANCOUVER CANUCKS FANS INVITED TO EXPERIENCE THE PLAYOFF ATMOSPHERE AT ROGERS ARENA FOR GAME #3 VIEWING PARTY

Vancouver, BC - The Vancouver Canucks have unveiled further details on the exciting experience fans can expect when attending the team’s first Rogers Away Game Viewing Party of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoff this Friday, April 26 at 4:30 p.m. PT.

With doors opening at 3:30 p.m., fans should plan to be in their seats in time to experience the pre-game show prior to puck drop. From the entire pre-game video to the national anthem, siren crank, Al Murdoch, FIN, and in-game hosts, fans will be entertained just like a Canucks home playoff game. Rally towels will be on every seat and live music, contests and giveaways will take place during breaks and intermissions. Prepare to feel the noise, fuel the team, and show Canadians watching on the broadcast that Canucks fans are All Together. All In.

For families, FIN's Family Zone will be open with face painting and a 360 camera to get young fans into the spirit, and a complementary caricaturist will be located at Section 111.

“For fans that haven’t been able to attend a home playoff game this season, we are replicating the experience for Friday’s Rogers Away Game Viewing Party so more fans and families can join us on our playoff journey,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “We want our players to hear us in Nashville and know that we are all together and all in.”

When the puck drops, fans will be captivated by the live Rogers Sportsnet broadcast on the Canucks new videoboard. Four times larger than the previous video screen, the new seamless videoboard has 1300 square feet on each of its four sides and a refresh rate of 3,840 hertz, meaning it refreshes 3,840 times per second. In comparison, the refresh rate for a standard 4K TV at home is just 60 hertz, or 60 times per second.

The Canucks also announced that the lower bowl for the viewing party has sold out, and sections of the upper bowl have been opened! Tickets are $15 with proceeds benefiting the Canucks for Kids Fund. A variety of concessions on Levels 100 and 300 will be open and a special Rogers Value Menu will be available on the concourse. Tickets remain available for fans at canucks.com/watch.

A dedicated Game #3 Canucks for Kids Fund 50/50 raffle will take place with volunteers at Rogers Arena and tickets available for purchase online at www.canucks.com/5050.

Fans can explore everything Canucks this post-season on our playoff hub, like where to watch, latest team news, what’s happening in the community and more, at canucks.com/playoffs.

Go Canucks Go!