VANCOUVER CANUCKS ANNOUNCE TYSON BARRIE JOINING CANUCKS REGIONAL BROADCAST

…14-year NHL veteran will appear during Canucks Home Games

Tyson Barrie - CDC 1
By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks announced today that 14-year NHL veteran Tyson Barrie will be joining Vancouver Canucks regional home broadcasts on Sportsnet for the 2025.26 season.

“Growing up on Vancouver Island, I always thought it would be special to finish my career with the Canucks,” said Barrie. “While my playing days ended elsewhere, I’m grateful for the chance to start this new chapter with a great organization so close to home. I’ve always embraced the lighter side of the game, and I’m excited to bring years of insight and lots of laughs to the broadcast!”

Barrie, 34, recently announced his retirement from the NHL, having suited up for five teams across 822 games as well as 47 Stanley Cup Playoff contests. He recorded 508 points (110-398-508) and 263 penalty minutes in the regular season, adding 21 points (2-19-21) and 18 penalty minutes in postseason action.

The Victoria, BC native represented Canada internationally on multiple occasions, including the 2011 World Junior Hockey Championships, winning silver and the 2015 and 2016 World Championships, winning gold and silver, respectively.

Barrie will make his Sportsnet debut on Friday, September 26.

