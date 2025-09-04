VANCOUVER CANUCKS ANNOUNCE TRAINING CAMP TICKETS ON SALE SEPTEMBER 9

…2025 Training Camp will take place in Penticton, BC from September 18-21

By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks announced today that tickets for the team’s 2025 Training Camp will go on sale to the general public Tuesday, September 9 at 10:00am. All on-ice activities will take place at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) from September 18-21, featuring daily skates and a Blue – White scrimmage on Saturday, September 20.

Tickets for Thursday and Friday practice days will be available for $13.00, while Sunday will be $6.50. Fans can purchase tickets to Saturday’s scrimmage for $40.00. A select number of packages will also be available, with Full Packages set at $62.00 and Weekend Packages at $45.00.

Tickets can be purchased online at ValleyFirstTix.com or in-person at the Valley First Box Office at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

A full Training Camp roster and information will be announced prior to the start of Camp.

2025 Training Camp Schedule

*Subject to change, all times PT

DATE

DOORS OPEN

Thursday, September 18

9:00am

Friday, September 19

9:00am

Saturday, September 20

9:00am

Sunday, September 21

8:30am

In addition to daily skates, there will be several community activities during Training Camp for fans to participate in, including a Party on the Plaza and special appearances from FIN and Canucks alumni.

