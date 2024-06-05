VANCOUVER CANUCKS ANNOUNCE CHANGES TO COACHING STAFF

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today changes to the club’s coaching staff. Yogi Švejkovský has been promoted to Assistant Coach of the Vancouver Canucks, and Daniel and Henrik Sedin will be more involved in the day-to-day coaching activities in both Vancouver and Abbotsford.

“After exploring all of our options, it became clear very quickly that the best candidate was already in our organization,” said Allvin. “The ability to promote from within will help us in the transition, as Yogi and has a great understanding of our systems and the way we want to play. Including the Sedins more in our day-to-day coaching duties will be hugely beneficial to our group both on and off the ice. Both Daniel and Henrik bring a very unique perspective and competitive mind set to our staff.”

“Since I arrived in Vancouver, I have been very impressed with Yogi’s work ethic and willingness to do anything and everything to help us become a better team,” said Head Coach Rick Tocchet. “Daniel and Henrik have also had a seat at the table and I have leaned on them more and more as the year went on. Their knowledge and ability to teach the game is a huge plus and they fit in extremely well with our group.”

Švejkovský, spent the past two seasons with the Canucks as a Skills Coach, developing players in both Vancouver and Abbotsford. He joined the Canucks from the Delta Hockey Academy where he served as Head Coach for the U17 Prep team. He was previously the skills coach for the Vancouver Giants in the WHL from 2006-2018 and served as Director of Hockey Operations for Seafair Minor Hockey Association from 2009-2014. A native of Tabor, Czech Republic, Švejkovský recorded 42 points (23-19-42) in 113 career NHL games with the Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning, and captured the Dudley “Red” Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL’s most outstanding rookie during the 1996.97 season. Švejkovský was originally drafted in the first round, 17th overall, by the Washington Capitals in the 1996 NHL Entry Draft.

Canucks also announced today that Ian Beckenstein has been promoted from Abbotsford and will join the Vancouver Canucks as an Assistant Video Coach.

Vancouver Canucks Head Coach Rick Tocchet will be available to the media at 3:30pm today via zoom. Zoom details to follow.