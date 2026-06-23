VANCOUVER CANUCKS ANNOUNCE 2026 DEVELOPMENT CAMP

…2026 Development Camp will take place in Abbotsford, BC from June 30-July 2

16x9 - DEV CAMP SCHEDULE
By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks announced today details for the team’s 2026 Development Camp, set to take place in Abbotsford, BC. All on-ice activities will take place at Rogers Forum from June 30 to July 2, featuring daily skates and a 3-on-3 tournament on Thursday, July 2.

Daily skates are open to the public, and tickets for the 3-on-3 tournament are available for free at HERE! Please note that only Gate 1 (located on the east side of Rogers Forum, on University Way) will provide access to the building.

A full Development Camp roster will be announced prior to the start of Camp. 

2026 Development Camp Schedule

\Subject to change, all times PT*

DATE

DOORS OPEN

Tuesday, June 30

10:00am

Wednesday, July 1

11:00am

Thursday, July 2

10:00am

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