VANCOUVER CANUCKS ANNOUNCE 2026 DEVELOPMENT CAMP

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks announced today details for the team’s 2026 Development Camp, set to take place in Abbotsford, BC. All on-ice activities will take place at Rogers Forum from June 30 to July 2, featuring daily skates and a 3-on-3 tournament on Thursday, July 2.

Daily skates are open to the public, and tickets for the 3-on-3 tournament are available for free at HERE! Please note that only Gate 1 (located on the east side of Rogers Forum, on University Way) will provide access to the building.

A full Development Camp roster will be announced prior to the start of Camp.

2026 Development Camp Schedule

\Subject to change, all times PT*