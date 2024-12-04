Vancouver Canucks Announce 2024.25 Second Half Community & Fan Engagement Nights

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks are thrilled to announce the second half of the 2024.25 season’s Community & Fan Engagement Nights. These special nights include cultural celebrations, awareness initiatives and appreciation for the fans, whose passion exemplifies the “All Together. All In.” mentality.

"We are honoured to continue celebrating the diverse fans who make up our community,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “By showcasing different cultures and raising awareness for important causes, we remain committed to ensuring every voice in our community is heard and reinforcing that hockey is for everyone.”

The second half of the Canucks Community & Fan Engagement Night schedule will consist of ten exciting nights, including:

Lunar New Year, presented by TD – January 21 vs Buffalo Sabres

* Celebrate the Year of the Snake at the seventh annual Lunar New Year Game! Enjoy a market on the concourse, in-game performances and more!

* Black Excellence February 2 vs Detroit Red Wings

* In recognition of Black History Month, the Canucks will host Black Excellence Night, highlighting African culture and recognizing members of the community and their accomplishments.

* Invictus Games – February 8 vs Toronto Maple Leafs

* Join us in celebrating the start of the Invictus Games, ongoing from February 8-16 in Vancouver and Whistler!

* First Nations Night, presented by Rogers – March 5 vs Anaheim Ducks

* This Community Night will be a celebration of First Nations culture and traditions, featuring experiences and guests to pay homage to indigenous cultures.

* Women’s Empowerment, presented by TD – March 7 vs Minnesota Wild

* The Canucks believe that hockey is for everyone and are proud to host a special night in honor of International Women's Day. Join us at Rogers Arena as we celebrate the achievements of women in hockey and continue advocating for equality both on and off the ice.

* St. Patrick’s Day, presented by Aeroplan – March 16 vs Utah Hockey Club

* Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the Canucks. Wear your Canucks gear with a splash of green, wear your lucky hats, and bring the luck of the Irish to Rogers Arena for a night of fun and festivities.

Canucks For Kids Fund Telethon, presented by TD – March 18 vs Winnipeg Jets

* The annual Canucks for Kids Fund Telethon returns for its 34th year, raising vital funds to support CFKF and its core beneficiaries. Get your tickets for the game and donate today to make a difference.

* Autism Acceptance – April 2 vs Seattle Kraken

* The Vancouver Canucks and Canucks Autism Network are proud to host a night dedicated to celebrating inclusion and recognizing those who are on the autism spectrum in honour of Autism Acceptance Month.

* Community Heroes, presented by BCLC – April 6 vs Vegas Golden Knights

* Join the Vancouver Canucks as we honour our local community heroes. This special night is dedicated to those who selflessly serve our communities, with in-game recognition and activities and on the concourse.

* Fan Appreciation, presented by Pepsi – April 16 vs Vegas Golden Knights

* This fun-filled night is all about our passionate fanbase, and will feature exciting activations, prizes, and more!

First-Half Highlights

The Canucks launched the 2024.25 season’s Fan & Community Engagement Nights commemorating National Day for Truth and Reconciliation during the preseason, followed by a special night of honour for former Canucks player Alex Edler, who signed a one-day contract with the team to retire as a Canuck. Rogers Arena has seen many other celebrations during the first half, including Diwali Night, which highlighted the vibrant South Asian community, tributes to community heroes such as firefighters and armed forces, and initiatives to raise awareness for Hockey Fights Cancer.

For more information on our community initiatives and Community Nights visit community.canucks.com. For tickets to these special experiences, visit tickets.canucks.com.