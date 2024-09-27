Vancouver Canucks Announce 2024.25 First Half Community & Fan Engagement Nights

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks announced today nine Community & Fan Engagement Nights to be celebrated during the first half of the 2024.25 season. The Canucks began their preseason schedule commemorating National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 24 at Rogers Arena and September 25 at Abbotsford Centre, ahead of Opening Night, presented by TD, on Wednesday, October 9, when the team hosts the Calgary Flames.

“The 2024.25 season is almost upon us, and we are proud of the role we play in bringing together our diverse community and fanbase through nights like these,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “These special nights highlight causes that are important to us and our fans, and being able to utilize our hockey platform to amplify these incredible initiatives is something we take great pride in. Canucks Sports & Entertainment is excited to support our community and create memorable experiences for all those who attend these outstanding nights.”

The first half of the Canucks’ Community & Fan Engagement Night schedule will consist of nine nights, including:

Opening Night, presented by TD – October 9 vs Calgary Flames

Diwali Night, presented by Rogers – October 28 vs Carolina Hurricanes

Firefighters Night – October 30 vs New Jersey Devils

Armed Forces Night – November 12 vs Calgary Flames

Hockey Fights Cancer – November 17 vs Nashville Predators

Next Gen/Minor Hockey Night, presented by Esso – December 8 vs Tampa Bay Lightning

Pride Night – December 12 vs Florida Panthers

Hockey Talks, presented by lululemon – December 16 vs Colorado Avalanche

Holiday Night – December 23 vs San Jose Sharks

In addition to these nights, the Canucks will also be celebrating the career of former defenceman Alex Edler when he signs a one-day contract to retire as a Canuck on October 11 when Vancouver hosts the Philadelphia Flyers.

