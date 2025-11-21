Tyler Myers Hits 400 Points and Shows the Importance of his Leadership

TylerMyers
By Lindsey Horsting
Vancouver Canucks

Double milestones for NHLers are about as rare as a double rainbow – but Tyler Myers managed to pull one off.

Against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Myers recorded his 400th career point on his 300th assist. Myers shovelled the puck away from danger, and forward Elias Pettersson sent it up ice, and after a wild bounce after hitting a couple of sticks, Marcus Pettersson launched it nearly 200 feet for an empty-net goal. It won’t crack his personal Top 10, but it counts just the same.

“It’s cool. Ask any guy when they hit a milestone; it's always a pretty cool feeling. Not the nicest of assists, but not a lot of people ask how you got it,” Myers laughed. “We were laughing about it after the game, but I'll take it.”

In October, Myers hit another benchmark with a more picturesque finish against the Washington Capitals. He followed up a rebound to beat Charlie Lindgren for his 100th career goal.

There are now five active Canucks with 400 or more points, including Brock Boeser, Evander Kane, Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, and Myers, with Hughes standing as the only other defenceman.

Boeser, who’s shared a locker room with Myers for seven seasons, says this milestone reflects the daily habits of a 17-year NHL veteran.

“I think it's awesome. Honestly, I didn't even know how many points he had until he reached that milestone, but it's pretty special,” Boeser said. “It just shows how long he's been in the league and how much success he's had."

It’s Myers’ approach that stands out as much as his 6-foot-8 frame. His calm demeanour, attention to detail, and willingness to help his teammates make him a steadying presence on and off the ice which has helped him maintain longevity in the league.

“He's such a smart guy when you talk with him,” Boeser said. “He has such a good understanding of what it takes to play in the NHL. The way he thinks the game, and approaches the game is something that I really admire about him. I think he just looks at all the little details whether it's training, practicing on the ice, or doing drills after practice.”

Myers leads by example and sets a standard for preparation and habits that younger players can learn from. Boeser talked about Myers consistently putting in work in the gym, getting treatment, and showing up early to practice and games for a thorough warm-up.

“He's definitely a pro’s pro where he's always taking care of his body,” Boeser added. “When the younger guys see him in the gym, I think it means a lot and shows what you need to do to be in this league and stay in this league a long time.”

That’s why Myers has become a go-to voice for the Canucks’ prospects. He was a special guest at Canucks development camp this past July, and for those attending their first training camp, one of the players that is a consistent mention for providing guidance or making them feel welcome is Myers.

He understands how much information there is to learn, and he takes that into consideration with his leadership style.

“For me, along with a lot of the other guys that have been around, it’s just about being good people to them,” Myers said. “Just because they're younger doesn't mean you can't show them respect. I think it's just guiding them along the way and then at different times, stepping in a little bit more when you need to. A lot of the guys that have been around in this room do a pretty good job of that. You're always looking for different ways to help.”

Myers’ latest milestone is another reminder of the impact of his presence across the Canucks’ locker room. His game, habits, and leadership continue to impact the scoresheet and make those around him better, too.

News Feed

David Kämpf Joins Canucks Insider Podcast Following Signing with the Canucks

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Stars

Canucks Matchup with Stars on Thursday Night to Begin Two-Game Homestand

Building Blue: Steady Process and Top-Line Chemistry are Helping Kieren Dervin as a Young Leader

Canucks Finish Up Florida Swing with Monday Night Matchup Against Panthers

Game Notes: Canucks at Panthers

Hughes Has Four Assists in Canucks' 6-2 Comeback Win Over Lightning

Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin Discusses David Kämpf Signing and Gives Injury Updates

Game Notes: Canucks at Lightning

Canucks Continue Road Trip in Tampa Bay with Sunday Afternoon Matchup Against Lightning

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH FORWARD DAVID KÄMPF ON A ONE-YEAR CONTRACT

Linus Karlsson joins Canucks Insider Podcast from the Road

Game Notes: Canucks at Hurricanes

Canucks Begin Southeast Road Trip with Friday Night Game Against Hurricanes

Aatu Räty is Developing His NHL Identity Through Team-First Focus and Detail

CANUCKS FOR KIDS FUND $1 MILLION 50/50 JACKPOT ON SALE NOW

Building Blue: Aleksei Medvedev is Steady in the Crease, Focusing on Consistency in his Game

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Jets