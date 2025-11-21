Tyler Myers Hits 400 Points and Shows the Importance of his Leadership

There are now five active Canucks with 400 or more points, including Brock Boeser, Evander Kane, Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, and Myers, with Hughes standing as the only other defenceman.

Boeser, who’s shared a locker room with Myers for seven seasons, says this milestone reflects the daily habits of a 17-year NHL veteran.

“I think it's awesome. Honestly, I didn't even know how many points he had until he reached that milestone, but it's pretty special,” Boeser said. “It just shows how long he's been in the league and how much success he's had."

It’s Myers’ approach that stands out as much as his 6-foot-8 frame. His calm demeanour, attention to detail, and willingness to help his teammates make him a steadying presence on and off the ice which has helped him maintain longevity in the league.

“He's such a smart guy when you talk with him,” Boeser said. “He has such a good understanding of what it takes to play in the NHL. The way he thinks the game, and approaches the game is something that I really admire about him. I think he just looks at all the little details whether it's training, practicing on the ice, or doing drills after practice.”

Myers leads by example and sets a standard for preparation and habits that younger players can learn from. Boeser talked about Myers consistently putting in work in the gym, getting treatment, and showing up early to practice and games for a thorough warm-up.

“He's definitely a pro’s pro where he's always taking care of his body,” Boeser added. “When the younger guys see him in the gym, I think it means a lot and shows what you need to do to be in this league and stay in this league a long time.”

That’s why Myers has become a go-to voice for the Canucks’ prospects. He was a special guest at Canucks development camp this past July, and for those attending their first training camp, one of the players that is a consistent mention for providing guidance or making them feel welcome is Myers.