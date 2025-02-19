Tom Willander Continues to Thrive in High-Stakes Moments as He Develops His Game for Pro Hockey

While his offensive contributions are valuable to the team, his poise and defensive reliability in critical moments are what set him apart. He’s composed and makes smart decisions in high-pressure games, focusing on the game plan and sticking to the systems the Terriers have in place.

In his sophomore year at BU, his leadership has grown throughout the season leading by example with his play.

“In those important games; it’s about playing a disciplined game where you’re trying to limit mistakes and trying to limit risk and really just try to build the game from the back end and build that into offence,” Willander shared. “I feel like it all starts from the back end, and I think just leading in that role of playing that way and getting the guys to understand that what will work is very important and I thought it helped us win.”

He says as a defenceman, being calm and collected is a non-negotiable, especially in big games to be able to slow the game down and make the right reads.

“The more games you play, the more used you get to certain situations in the game, but also you get used to playing with the team, getting more games under your belt and that certainly helps,” he said.

His calm presence has been honed through experience in big moments and playing a lot of hockey. Willander represented Sweden at the World Junior Championship for the second year in a row, which has also helped prepare him for games on a big stage.

Always looking to improve and fine-tune his game, he’s been able to pull from his experience at the World Juniors for the second half of BU’s season, including the Beanpot.

“Being able to play when the pressure is up, when the games mean a lot and having the experience in playing in many of those games certainly helps. Even playing in the quarterfinals and semifinals in the World Juniors is a similar environment – having to perform.”

With five games left in BU’s regular season, Willander continues to work with the coaching staff to help him improve. He’s never fully satisfied, but he’s confident in his game and his ability to make adjustments depending on the matchups he’s given.

“It feels pretty good. Obviously, I’m still working and tweaking in different areas of the game. In general, I think I have pretty good flow in my game, and I feel like I can adapt it pretty well to both my teammates and the way we play,” Willander said.

As the playoffs approach, Willander knows the importance of ensuring he and the team are prepared for every challenge. He emphasizes the value of addressing small details and continuing to aim for consistency down the stretch and into playoffs.

“When playoffs start, it’s all about playing a disciplined game and always showing up and never having a bad game, especially in college when it’s only one game, it’s always win or disappear,” he said.

Willander remains focused on refining his game and helping BU build momentum. His experience in high-stakes matchups has shaped him into a dependable presence on the blue line, and as the games get bigger, he’s determined to rise to the occasion.