Things to Know for Training Camp

Among the forwards, fans will notice a handful of 2025 Calder Cup champions who played key roles with Abbotsford during their run last spring. That experience will help raise the intensity and create healthy competition throughout the lineup.

The Canucks’ 2025 first-round pick, Braeden Cootes headlines the list of new faces, bringing offensive creativity and speed. He’ll be joined by fellow draftees Kieren Dervin (third round) and Gabe Chiarot (sixth round).

On defence, captain Quinn Hughes continues to anchor the blue line and is surrounded by a mix of veteran stability, Calder Cup champions, and young competition.

Goaltending Depth on Display

During the press conference ahead of training camp, Canucks’ General Manager Patrik Allvin highlighted the strength of the Canucks’ goaltending pipeline. Thatcher Demko and Kevin Lankinen have been noted by their teammates as one of the best goaltending duos in the league. Demko signed a three-year extension in July and Lankinen signed a five-year extension back in February.

“In my opinion, they’re the best goalie tandem in the league, which gives us a chance to win every night, and it gives confidence to the group,” Allvin said.

The Canucks have several young prospects ready to showcase their progress. Abby Canucks’ Nikita Tolopilo saw action in 36 games last season with Abbotsford, Ty Young played in 11 games with Abbotsford, and Jiří Patera played in seven AHL games. Aku Koskenvuo finished up his last season at Harvard and 18-year-old 2025 second-round pick Aleksei Medvedev is attending his first camp.

The Canucks enter training camp with raised expectations after a year of growth. With their sights set on a fresh season, camp is where the foundation beings.

Here’s a look at this weekend’s schedule.