Things to Know for Training Camp

GAME PREVIEW - CDC 6
By Lindsey Horsting
Vancouver Canucks

For the second year in a row, Vancouver Canucks training camp is set to kick off at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton.

Over the next few days, the group will begin the process of building momentum toward the 2025-26 season. Training camp is a time to set the tone for the season through practices and scrimmages, as well as giving players the chance to establish some chemistry and showcase their development.

Here are a few things to keep an eye on as camp gets underway.

Training Camp Roster

This year’s camp roster features 59 players: 33 forwards, 19 defencemen, and seven goaltenders. It’s a mix of established NHL talent, hungry prospects, and recent draftees.

Among the forwards, fans will notice a handful of 2025 Calder Cup champions who played key roles with Abbotsford during their run last spring. That experience will help raise the intensity and create healthy competition throughout the lineup.

The Canucks’ 2025 first-round pick, Braeden Cootes headlines the list of new faces, bringing offensive creativity and speed. He’ll be joined by fellow draftees Kieren Dervin (third round) and Gabe Chiarot (sixth round).

On defence, captain Quinn Hughes continues to anchor the blue line and is surrounded by a mix of veteran stability, Calder Cup champions, and young competition.

Goaltending Depth on Display

During the press conference ahead of training camp, Canucks’ General Manager Patrik Allvin highlighted the strength of the Canucks’ goaltending pipeline. Thatcher Demko and Kevin Lankinen have been noted by their teammates as one of the best goaltending duos in the league. Demko signed a three-year extension in July and Lankinen signed a five-year extension back in February.

“In my opinion, they’re the best goalie tandem in the league, which gives us a chance to win every night, and it gives confidence to the group,” Allvin said.

The Canucks have several young prospects ready to showcase their progress. Abby Canucks’ Nikita Tolopilo saw action in 36 games last season with Abbotsford, Ty Young played in 11 games with Abbotsford, and Jiří Patera played in seven AHL games. Aku Koskenvuo finished up his last season at Harvard and 18-year-old 2025 second-round pick Aleksei Medvedev is attending his first camp.

The Canucks enter training camp with raised expectations after a year of growth. With their sights set on a fresh season, camp is where the foundation beings.

Here’s a look at this weekend’s schedule.

Stay updated on camp stories, podcasts, and all the action on Vancouver Canucks and Canucks Insider on X, Instagram and YouTube.

