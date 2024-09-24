Six Big Changes Coming to Rogers Arena

Rogers Arena celebrated 29 years of operation earlier this month and is now preparing to turn 30 with several exciting enhancements to the building.

Whether you’re catching a game, a concert, or any live event, Rogers Arena is pulling out all the stops to ensure every visit is a special one.

Here’s a closer look at what’s coming.

1. A Season of Celebration: 50 Million Fans

With 30 years on the horizon, Rogers Arena is also set to welcome its 50 millionth fan this season. To commemorate this milestone, the lucky fan will receive two tickets to every event at Rogers Arena for a year—including all Canucks and Warriors games, concerts, and live events. It’s a celebration of the club’s storied past, its loyal fanbase, and the exciting journey that lies ahead.

2. Toyota Plaza: Revitalized for Pre-Event Entertainment

Toyota Plaza has undergone a major transformation, greeting fans with larger-than-life images of Canucks players on the north retention wall of Rogers Arena. The new Toyota Plaza will be absolutely buzzing with live music, DJ’s, dance performances, and interactive photo experiences, making it the perfect place to soak up the atmosphere before your event. Whether you’re a longtime season ticket holder or a first-time visitor, Toyota Plaza sets the stage for an unforgettable night.

3. Molson Hockey House and Madrí Excepcional Lounge: New Social Hubs

Come one, come all, Molson wants “Everyone In!” The new official beer partner of the Vancouver Canucks and Rogers Arena will be installing the Molson Hockey House near section 119, offering a lively atmosphere perfect for meeting friends, enjoying pre-game excitement, and taking in live entertainment. Fans will be able to purchase their favourite beverages including Molson Canadian, Coors Light, and new Spanish-style lager, Madrí Excepcional. Granville Island Brewing will also be featured as the official craft beer.

This new partnership with Molson Coors Beverage Company will also see the complete transformation of the former Club 500 into Madrí Excepcional Lounge. The exclusive and swanky members-only space promises to bring a new and vibrant energy to Rogers Arena for all hockey games. Featuring a festive vibe with themed décor and refreshed beverage menu, members are in for a treat when the club debuts for Home Opener on October 9th.

4. Over 700 New TVs: Keeping You Connected to the Action

Rogers Arena has completely refreshed its digital concourse technology around the building. Over 725 new TVs throughout the arena will create a new video distribution system to provide fans with real-time information, ensuring they never miss a moment of the action no matter where they are in the building. It also includes an upgraded audio system throughout the concourses, digital enhancements at concession stands, retail stores, suites and premium areas.

5. New Seats on the Way

Get ready to get comfy.

Rogers Arena will be rolling out new premium black seats that will come equipped with a higher backrest to provide maximum comfort – and yes, a cupholder for everyone!

Irwin Seating Company have been selected as the Canucks partner. Irwin currently supplies seats for 23 of 32 NHL arenas and 56 other sports and entertainment venues across North America including the Sphere and Rogers Centre.

Installation will begin in 2025 and be fully completed ahead of next season.

6. Enhanced Player Facilities: A Focus on Recovery and Performance

The fans won’t be the only ones with something new to look forward to upon returning to Rogers Arena. Our players will be greeted by a new and exclusive entryway that celebrates the history of the club and includes former captains, big moments in Canucks history and awards.

In addition to last season’s upgraded fitness and medical facilities, the arena now boasts a dedicated film room, state-of-the-art recovery center equipped with a sauna, cold tub, and a sensory deprivation chamber—elements that support the Canucks’ high-performance goals and ensure players are in peak condition.

