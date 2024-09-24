Six Big Changes Coming to Rogers Arena

3. Molson Hockey House and Madrí Excepcional Lounge: New Social Hubs

Come one, come all, Molson wants “Everyone In!” The new official beer partner of the Vancouver Canucks and Rogers Arena will be installing the Molson Hockey House near section 119, offering a lively atmosphere perfect for meeting friends, enjoying pre-game excitement, and taking in live entertainment. Fans will be able to purchase their favourite beverages including Molson Canadian, Coors Light, and new Spanish-style lager, Madrí Excepcional. Granville Island Brewing will also be featured as the official craft beer.

This new partnership with Molson Coors Beverage Company will also see the complete transformation of the former Club 500 into Madrí Excepcional Lounge. The exclusive and swanky members-only space promises to bring a new and vibrant energy to Rogers Arena for all hockey games. Featuring a festive vibe with themed décor and refreshed beverage menu, members are in for a treat when the club debuts for Home Opener on October 9th.