Second-Period Surge Powers Canucks Past Stars

GAME RECAP - CDC 47
By Lindsey Horsting
Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks handed the Dallas Stars their first loss of the regular season, earning a 5-3 win at the American Airlines Center.

It was a gritty comeback performance to open their five-game road trip, with four goals in the second period and contributions spread throughout the lineup.

Head Coach Adam Foote said it was a big win and was pleased to see his team stick to the process during the game.

“We had a plan, and at intermission we said, ‘Guys, I know it doesn’t feel right, but we’re doing alright, just hang in there.’ They were transitioning from a man-on-man offence to a little bit of a zone when it’s low, and when it’s past high, it’s more of a man-on-man,” Foote said.

“We were trying to get them to stick to it and Garly found the ice down low...there were times when Garly exposed that and I think guys picked up confidence seeing him hold on to pucks.”

Conor Garland scored the game-winning goal and said Filip Chytil’s goal helped the group loosen up, and they were able to build momentum going into the third period.

“[It was a] Good bounce back in the second; we had a couple tough bounces early that ended up in our net. We just fought our way back, I thought that [Max] Sasson line carried the pace for a bit and let us get our legs under us. We had a really good game, really good finish to it as well,” Garland said.

“We had no panic, I mean it’s early. We were trying to find our game; we’ve got a lot of young guys in the lineup [who are] just getting used to the league. To hang in there tonight against one of the best teams in the Western Conference was a good statement by us.”

Thatcher Demko got the win, turning aside 28 of the 31 shots he faced.

Goals

In the first period, Mavrik Bourque and Mikko Rantanen each scored to give Dallas a 2-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

In the middle frame, Evander Kane made a stretch pass to Filip Chytil who broke into the Stars’ zone alone, corralling the puck and deking Casey DeSmith to get Vancouver on the board.

On the power play, Quinn Hughes ripped a shot from the top of the slot, and Brock Boeser tipped it in for the equalizer.

In his first NHL game of the 2025-26 season, Max Sasson scored off the rush after Tyler Myers sprung him up the boards with a quick pass, releasing a shot from the right circle that beat DeSmith far side.

“I thought they had some jump,” Foote said of the Sasson, Linus Karlsson and Arshdeep Bains line. “You saw it in preseason, and then you saw it tonight. I think that speed on the goal, he almost had another chance, and with that speed, defencemen will back off when he’s out there.”

Conor Garland added to the lead, cutting around Stars’ defenceman Alexander Petrovic and finishing with a backhand to send Vancouver into the final break up 4-2.

In the third period, Wyatt Johnston pulled the Stars within one goal, but Hughes sealed the win with an empty netter at 19:23.

Up Next

The Canucks head to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Blackhawks, Friday, October 17th at 5:30 p.m. PT.

