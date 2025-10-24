Ryan Johnson Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Talk Abbotsford Canucks

Assistant General Manager of the Vancouver Canucks, and General Manager of the Abbotsford Canucks, Ryan Johnson sits down with Canucks Insider Podcast host Chris Faber to discuss his experience winning a Calder Cup, the lessons he learned, and his vision and goals as a General Manager.

Johnson recalls the final moments before the Abbotsford Canucks were officially crowned Calder Cup Champions incredibly well. Everything from the sights, the sounds, and emotions that were on display as the players jumped over the bench in celebration as the final buzzer went off.

“The reward beyond the obvious of what that did to these players and stuff and their careers, but the smiles and the jubilation [of] the family members, the people that got to live that is truly something that everybody will take for the rest of their lives,” Johnson said.

Beyond the obvious development in skill, Johnson saw throughout the playoffs. The personal and mental growth he saw from the team as they went through the process of playing for and ultimately winning a championship was incredibly significant.

“I think the look in their eyes is different now. They have a different approach to the game and understanding of how hard it is to win.”

Johnson also provided insight into some of the conversations that he had with the team throughout the season, and the mentality of this team that allowed them to be successful even in the face of adversity.

“The conversation was, we’re not going home. This is going to be it, and we could feel that,” Johnson said.

With his first championship win as the General Manager of the Abbotsford Canucks, one of the more important lessons Johnson learned was to be decisive and to not overreact at any moment; traits he saw reflected throughout the entire team. This mindset was instrumental in ensuring the team remained calm and levelheaded throughout the playoffs.

“Once you’ve made a decision, the pressure and everything is off, because there’s just no disappointment. You do everything and anything you can, and sometimes it doesn’t work out, but those guys made the decision,” he said.

Johnson also spoke about his relationship with head coach Manny Malhotra, emphasizing the complete trust he had in his decision making and coaching style.

“I wanted him to have the feeling right away that I trusted him to the end with anything and everything,” Johnson said. “I wanted him to be able to implement all the things that he had taken from a lot of the coaches that he’s worked with over the years and allow him to mold his snowball of what he wanted.”

The American Hockey League is a developmental league that prepares younger players for the NHL, and Johnson understands the value of ensuring that players, especially rookies, feel comfortable to learn and get used to the lifestyle of a pro.

“Allowing a safe space for them to walk in every day and be able to ask questions, be vulnerable and make mistakes,” Johnson said.

On Friday, October 24 the Abbotsford Canucks have their Home Opener, and Johnson is excited to see the banner raised at Abbotsford Centre, not only for the players and staff, but for the fans and the city as well.

“Especially our fans going into a fifth year, and the support, and the growth, and the encouragement through all that. I’m excited for them to watch that go up, and I think they can feel like that is a bit of theirs.”

Watch the latest episode here: