RBC AND CANUCKS SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT (CSE) ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP; RBC LOGO TO BE FEATURED ON VANCOUVER CANUCKS HOME JERSEYS

VANCOUVER, June 23, 2026 — Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and Canucks Sports & Entertainment (CSE) announced today a multi-year partnership, naming RBC as the Official Bank. The partnership includes sponsorship and marketing rights across a range of sport and entertainment properties in British Columbia; the Vancouver Canucks, Abbotsford Canucks, Vancouver Warriors, Rogers Arena in Vancouver and Rogers Forum in Abbotsford. Notably, the RBC logo will be featured on Vancouver Canucks home jerseys beginning in the upcoming 2026-27 NHL season.

As part of its commitment to enhancing fan experiences through this partnership, RBC is excited to invite Avion Rewards members to use their Avion points to pay for tickets to all CSE events on Ticketmaster.ca – an extension of a transformative new partnership with Live Nation Canada. In addition, eligible RBC clients will have access to a dedicated entrance at all events held at Rogers Arena and Rogers Forum, enhanced in-game experiences, and other special perks and benefits that will help bring fans closer to the experiences they love. Further details will be announced closer to the 2026-27 hockey season.

“From concert stages to centre ice, RBC is proud to continue investing in world-class experiences that Canadians are passionate about,” said Shannon Cole, Chief Brand Officer, RBC. “Through our long-standing commitments to sports and entertainment, we appreciate what fans truly value: connection, access and experiences that feel personal. CSE and the Vancouver Canucks are stepping into an exciting new chapter, and we’re proud to join them as a partner who knows how to make every fan’s experience even more memorable, from the time they arrive, to the final moments of the night, and beyond.”

RBC will be the Presenting Sponsor of the Vancouver Canucks 2026-27 home opener and select Community Nights throughout the season – providing fans with enriching opportunities to celebrate important cultural and community causes. As part of the partnership, RBC will also benefit The Canucks for Kids Fund (CFKF) in support of children’s health and wellness, education and social impact programming. Currently celebrating its 40th anniversary, CFKF has granted more than $115 million to charities in British Columbia.

"RBC has been a trusted name in the lives of Canadians for generations, and we’re excited to welcome them as a new partner,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “We share a deep commitment to this city, to supporting local community organizations and to creating exceptional experiences for our fans. We look forward to building on those shared values and making a meaningful impact together in the years ahead.”

RBC is proud to serve over 2 million clients across British Columbia, with more than 9,000 employees in the region. Since the first branch opened in Southern British Columbia over 128 years ago, RBC and RBC Foundation continue to invest in communities across the province through donations and sponsorships with hundreds of local charities and community partners.

“Canucks Sports & Entertainment is a vital part of British Columbia’s vibrant cultural identity and prosperity, with a powerful and inspiring ability to bring our communities together,” said Martin Thibodeau, Regional President, British Columbia, RBC. “RBC has deep roots in this beautiful province, and we’re proud to invest in a partner that generates meaningful economic benefits to the Greater Vancouver Area, further benefiting the clients, businesses and communities we’re honoured to serve.”

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada’s biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.