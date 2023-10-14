News Feed

Canucks Road Trip Ready: Tocchet ‘We’ve Got To Come Out Flying’

Boeser Scores Four Goals To Lead Canucks Over Oilers 8-1

Canucks Ready For Tough Test To Start Regular Season 

Sam Lafferty Brings Size, Speed, Versatility to Canucks Lineup

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Flames 

Roman Kaszczij’s Journey From AHL to NHL Training Staff ‘Really Rewarding’

PREVIEW: Canucks host Oilers

Young Artist Learns Coast Salish Artistry To Co-Create Canucks’ Design for Truth and Reconciliation

Players, Coaching Staff Aligned on Strategy, Mindset, Leadership Coming Out Of Training Camp 

Garland on Tocchet Training Camp: ‘Well Run’, Continuing To Build Chemistry Through Preseason

Finding An Advantage With Yogi Svejkovsky: ‘One Percent Makes A Difference’

Tocchet Likes Leadership From Hughes, Miller On Day One Of Training Camp

Training Camp Preview

Canucks Acquire Goaltender Casey DeSmith from Montreal

Canucks Dig Deep In Third Period In 5-2 Win Over Edmonton

Canucks Fall To Jets 3-2 In Shootout At Young Stars

Arshdeep Bains Leading By Example For Canucks At Young Stars

Canucks Get It Done By Committee In 7-1 Win Against Calgary

PREVIEW | Canucks at Oilers

_WEBSITE_2568x1444 - OCT 14 - VS EDM
By Canucks Communications
CANUCKS @ OILERS

TV: Sportsnet, Sportsnet 360

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

  • Tonight marks the second of four meetings between the Canucks and Oilers this season.
  • Vancouver is 110-122-19-15 all-time against Edmonton, including a 49-69-7-8 record on the road.
  • The Canucks are 3-4-3 in their last 10 games against the Oilers (2-2-1 in their last five).
  • Elias Petterson has 16 points (6-10-16) in 19 career games against the Oilers.
  • Brock Boeser has 24 points (14-10-24) in 28 games against the Oilers
  • Quinn Hughes has 17 points (2-15-17) in 22 career games against the Oilers.
  • Thatcher Demko is 4-8-1 in 13 career games against the Oilers with a 2.84 GAA and .915 SV%.
  • Casey DeSmith has a .918 SV% all time against the Oilers.

QUICK NUMBERS

  • Brock Boeser scored 4 points (4-0-0) in his last game.
  • Elias Pettersson scored 4 points (1-3-4) in his last game.
  • J.T. Miller scored 4 points (1-3-4) in his last game.
  • Quinn Hughes recorded 3 points (0-3-3) in his last game.
  • Thatcher Demko has a .955 SV% in the 2023.24 season.

LAST MEETING – OCT. 11/23: VAN 8 vs EDM 1

The Vancouver Canucks won their first game of the regular season and the first in their season series against the Edmonton Oilers with a 8-1 victory at Rogers Arena...Conor Garland opened up scoring with a goal at 8:06 int he first period...Brock Boeser (4-0-4) registered his first hat trick of the season and third of his career after scoring four goals...His four goals made him the 10th player in NHL history to score four goals in a season opener...Elias Pettersson (1-3-4) notched his first goal of the season assisted by the newly appointed captain, Quinn Hughes (0-3-3) who also recorded 3 points... J.T. Miller and Dakota Joshua rounded out the rest of the goals...Thatcher Demko made 21 saves...Tyler Myers led the team in blocked shots (3)... J.T. Miller (1-3-4), Brock Boeser (4-0-4), and Elias Pettersson (1-3-4) became the fourth trio in NHL history to each record four+ points in a season opener.

2023.24 TEAM RANKS


VAN
EDM

Goals For/Game

8.00 (1st)
1.00 (T-22nd)

Goals Against/Game

1.00 (T-2nd)
8.00 (28th)

Power Play %

50.0 (T-1st)
25.0 (T-7th)

Penalty Kill %

75.0 (T-18th)
50.0 (T-26th)

Penalty Min./Game

13:00 (T-19th)
17:00 (26th)

*Rankings are accurate as of 3:30pm PT on October 13, 2023

LAST 5 vs EDMONTON

  • Oct. 11/23: VAN 8 at EDM 1
  • Jan. 21/23: VAN 2 vs EDM 4
  • Dec. 23/22: VAN 5 at EDM 2
  • Oct. 12/22: VAN 3 at EDM 5
  • Apr. 29/22: VAN 2 at EDM 3 (SO)

GIVE BROCK THE ROCK

Brock Boeser recorded a new career high with four goals on the season opener, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, marking his third career hat trickr. His four goals made him the 10th player in NHL history, including two other Canucks, Rick Blight and Greg Adams, to score four goals in a season opening game. Boeser also led the team with shots (8) in the Canucks season opener against the Oilers and was also the second player in Canucks history to score four goals against the Oilers.

BUILDING CHEMISTRY

At the season opener, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, eight Canuck players registered an assist. J.T Miller (1-3-4), Elias Pettersson (1-3-4) and Quinn Hughes (0-3-3) each collected three assists in their season debuts, while Brock Boeser (4-0-4), Elias Pettersson (1-3-4) and J.T. Miller (1-3-4) became the fourth trio in NHL history to each record four+ points in a season opener.

CAPTAIN QUINN

In his debut as captain, Quinn Hughes recorded three assists marking the 13th time he has collected three+ assists in a game. This ranks Hughes third amongst NHL defencemen for most multiple three+ assist games by prior to their 24th birthday. Under his leadership, the Vancouver Canucks earned their largest margin of victory on a season opening game in franchise history.

NEW FACES IN 2023.24

Two players on Vancouver’s Opening Day roster have yet to make their Canucks debut:

  • Carson Soucy agreed to terms on a three-year contract on July 1 after posting 16 points (3-13-16) in 78 games with the Seattle Kraken.
  • Teddy Blueger agreed to terms on a one-year contract on July 1 after posting 16 points (4-12-16) in 63 games with the reigning Stanley Cup champions, Vegas Golden Knights. Blueger is currently two points away from collecting 100 career NHL points.

UPCOMING MILESTONES

PLAYER
MILESTONE
ENTERING 2023.24
NEEDS
Brock Boeser
400 Games
399
1
Teddy Blueger
100 Points
98
2
Conor Garland
200 Points
195
5
Anthony Beauvillier
500 Games
491
9
Elias Pettersson
200 Assists
190
10

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

  • Jack Studnicka recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Oct. 12
  • Akito Hirose reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 9
  • Cole McWard reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 9
  • Vasily Podkolzin recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 9
  • Nils Åman reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 9
  • Sam Lafferty acquired from Toronto Maple Leafs, Oct. 8
  • Christian Wolanin placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Abbotsford, Oct. 8
  • Arturs Silovs reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5
  • Filip Johansson reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5
  • Max Sasson reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5
  • Aatu Räty reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5
  • Linus Karlsson reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5
  • Arshedeep Bains reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5

THE LAST TIME...

  • The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Oct. 11/23 vs EDM
  • The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Apr. 4/23 vs SEA
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Mar. 31//23 vs CGY
  • The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Oct. 11/23 vs EDM
  • The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 17/22 at WSH
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Mar. 31/23 vs CGY
  • The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Mar. 26/23 at CHI
  • The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Mar. 21/23 vs VGK
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Feb. 21/23 at NSH
  • The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Mar. 18/23 at LAK
  • The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Apr. 10/23 at LAK
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Mar. 28/23 at STL
  • The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Mar. 25/23 at DAL
  • The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Apr. 10/23 at LAK
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Mar. 28/23 at STL
  • The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Apr. 11/23 at ANA
  • The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Oct. 24/22 vs CAR
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Mar. 20/22 vs BUF

2023.24 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

  • Most Goals Scored, Game: 8, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM
  • Most Goals Scored, Period: 3, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, 2nd and 3rd period
  • Most Goals Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM
  • Most Goals Allowed, Period: 1, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, 2nd period
  • Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 8, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM
  • Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM
  • Most PPG Scored, Game: 3, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM
  • Most PPG Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM
  • Most SHG Scored, Game: 0
  • Most SHG Allowed, Game: 0
  • Most Shots, Game: 32, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM
  • Most Shots, Period: 12, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, 3rd period
  • Fewest Shots, Game: 32, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM
  • Fewest Shots, Period: 10, 32, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, 1st and 2nd period
  • Most Shots Allowed, Game: 27, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM
  • Most Shots Allowed, Period: 14, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, 2nd period
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 27, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 6, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, 1st period
  • Most Hits, Game: 22, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM
  • Fewest Hits, Game: 22, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM
  • Most Blocked Shots, Game: 13, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM
  • Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 13, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM
  • Largest Margin of Victory: 7 goals, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM (8-1 W)
  • Largest Margin of Defeat: N/A
  • Longest Win Streak: 1 game, Oct. 11/23
  • Longest Point Streak: 1 game, Oct. 11/23
  • Longest Winless Streak: N/A
  • Longest Pointless Streak: N/A

VANCOUVER’S 2023.24 RECORD WHEN...

  • Score 4+ Goals: 1-0-0
  • Score 3 Goals or Less: 0-0-0
  • Allow 4+ Goals: 0-0-0
  • Allow 3 Goals or Less: 1-0-0
  • Scoring First: 1-0-0
  • Allowing First Goal: 0-0-0
  • On 0 Days Rest: 0-0-0
  • On 1 Day Rest: 0-0-0
  • On 2 Days Rest: 0-0-0
  • On 3+ Days Rest: 1-0-0
  • Score a PPG: 1-0-0
  • Give up a PPG: 1-0-0
  • 25 or More Shots on Goal: 1-0-0
  • Less than 25 shots: 0-0-0

THREE STARS – APRIL

  • Boeser (5 pts)
  • Miller (5 pts)
  • Pettersson (5 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection