PREVIEW | Canucks at Oilers

LAST 5 vs EDMONTON

Oct. 11/23: VAN 8 at EDM 1

Jan. 21/23: VAN 2 vs EDM 4

Dec. 23/22: VAN 5 at EDM 2

Oct. 12/22: VAN 3 at EDM 5

Apr. 29/22: VAN 2 at EDM 3 (SO)

GIVE BROCK THE ROCK

Brock Boeser recorded a new career high with four goals on the season opener, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, marking his third career hat trickr. His four goals made him the 10th player in NHL history, including two other Canucks, Rick Blight and Greg Adams, to score four goals in a season opening game. Boeser also led the team with shots (8) in the Canucks season opener against the Oilers and was also the second player in Canucks history to score four goals against the Oilers.

BUILDING CHEMISTRY

At the season opener, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, eight Canuck players registered an assist. J.T Miller (1-3-4), Elias Pettersson (1-3-4) and Quinn Hughes (0-3-3) each collected three assists in their season debuts, while Brock Boeser (4-0-4), Elias Pettersson (1-3-4) and J.T. Miller (1-3-4) became the fourth trio in NHL history to each record four+ points in a season opener.

CAPTAIN QUINN

In his debut as captain, Quinn Hughes recorded three assists marking the 13th time he has collected three+ assists in a game. This ranks Hughes third amongst NHL defencemen for most multiple three+ assist games by prior to their 24th birthday. Under his leadership, the Vancouver Canucks earned their largest margin of victory on a season opening game in franchise history.

NEW FACES IN 2023.24

Two players on Vancouver’s Opening Day roster have yet to make their Canucks debut:

Carson Soucy agreed to terms on a three-year contract on July 1 after posting 16 points (3-13-16) in 78 games with the Seattle Kraken.

Teddy Blueger agreed to terms on a one-year contract on July 1 after posting 16 points (4-12-16) in 63 games with the reigning Stanley Cup champions, Vegas Golden Knights. Blueger is currently two points away from collecting 100 career NHL points.

UPCOMING MILESTONES