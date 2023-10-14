PREVIEW | Canucks at Oilers

CANUCKS @ OILERS
TV: Sportsnet, Sportsnet 360
Radio: Sportsnet 650
MATCH-UP INFO
- Tonight marks the second of four meetings between the Canucks and Oilers this season.
- Vancouver is 110-122-19-15 all-time against Edmonton, including a 49-69-7-8 record on the road.
- The Canucks are 3-4-3 in their last 10 games against the Oilers (2-2-1 in their last five).
- Elias Petterson has 16 points (6-10-16) in 19 career games against the Oilers.
- Brock Boeser has 24 points (14-10-24) in 28 games against the Oilers
- Quinn Hughes has 17 points (2-15-17) in 22 career games against the Oilers.
- Thatcher Demko is 4-8-1 in 13 career games against the Oilers with a 2.84 GAA and .915 SV%.
- Casey DeSmith has a .918 SV% all time against the Oilers.
QUICK NUMBERS
- Brock Boeser scored 4 points (4-0-0) in his last game.
- Elias Pettersson scored 4 points (1-3-4) in his last game.
- J.T. Miller scored 4 points (1-3-4) in his last game.
- Quinn Hughes recorded 3 points (0-3-3) in his last game.
- Thatcher Demko has a .955 SV% in the 2023.24 season.
LAST MEETING – OCT. 11/23: VAN 8 vs EDM 1
The Vancouver Canucks won their first game of the regular season and the first in their season series against the Edmonton Oilers with a 8-1 victory at Rogers Arena...Conor Garland opened up scoring with a goal at 8:06 int he first period...Brock Boeser (4-0-4) registered his first hat trick of the season and third of his career after scoring four goals...His four goals made him the 10th player in NHL history to score four goals in a season opener...Elias Pettersson (1-3-4) notched his first goal of the season assisted by the newly appointed captain, Quinn Hughes (0-3-3) who also recorded 3 points... J.T. Miller and Dakota Joshua rounded out the rest of the goals...Thatcher Demko made 21 saves...Tyler Myers led the team in blocked shots (3)... J.T. Miller (1-3-4), Brock Boeser (4-0-4), and Elias Pettersson (1-3-4) became the fourth trio in NHL history to each record four+ points in a season opener.
2023.24 TEAM RANKS