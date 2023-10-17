PREVIEW | Canucks at Flyers

CANUCKS @ FLYERS
TV: Sportsnet Pacific
Radio: Sportsnet 650
MATCH-UP INFO
- Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Flyers this season.
- Vancouver is 38-74-13-4 all time against Philadelphia, including a 22-41-1-2 record on the road.
- The Canucks are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games against the Flyers, (2-3-0 in their last 5).
- Elias Pettersson has 9 points (3-6-9) in 8 career games against the Flyers.
- J.T. Miller has 18 points (9-9-18) in 28 career games against the Flyers.
- Tyler Myers has 12 points (5-7-12) in 24 career games against the Flyers.
- Casey DeSmith is 3-2-0 in 6 career games against the Flyers with a 2.75 GAA and .910 SV%.
- Thatcher Demko has a 3.00 GAA and .910 SV% all time against Philadelphia.
QUICK NUMBERS
- Brock Boeser has posted 5 points (4-1-5) in his first two games of the season
- Elias Pettersson has 6 points (1-5-6) in his past two games.
- J.T. Miller scored 4 points (1-3-4) in his past two games.
- Andrei Kuzmenko recorded his first goal (1-0-1) in his last game.
- Casey DeSmith has a .933 SV% in the 2023.24 season.
LAST MEETING – FEB. 18/23: VAN 6 vs PHI 2
Anthony Beauvillier opened the scoring late in the first period with his 12th of the season...Luke Schenn and Elias Pettersson each recorded assists...Andrei Kuzmenko re-took the lead for Vancouver 1:53 into the second period...Schenn and Pettersson recorded their second assists of the night...Beauvillier deflected home his second of the evening with 6:25 left in the second...Pettersson and Quinn Hughes recorded assists...Philip Di Giuseppe scored his second of the season just past the 10 minute mark of the third period...Brock Boeser picked up the only assist...Pettersson netted two shorthanded empty-net tallies in the final two minutes...J.T. Miller collected assists on both, while Schenn (career-high three assists) and Bear posted the other helpers...Pettersson and Beauvillier led the team with four shots each...Luke Schenn led the team with six hits...Nils Åman set a new career-high with 12 faceoff wins...Arturs Silovs made 35 saves for his first NHL victory.
2023.24 TEAM RANKS