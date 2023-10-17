News Feed

Canucks Continue To Improve PK Over Last Season

DeSmith: ‘Good Teams Find A Way’ In 4-3 Win Over Edmonton

Canucks Road Trip Ready: Tocchet ‘We’ve Got To Come Out Flying’

Boeser Scores Four Goals To Lead Canucks Over Oilers 8-1

Canucks Ready For Tough Test To Start Regular Season 

Sam Lafferty Brings Size, Speed, Versatility to Canucks Lineup

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Flames 

Roman Kaszczij’s Journey From AHL to NHL Training Staff ‘Really Rewarding’

PREVIEW: Canucks host Oilers

Young Artist Learns Coast Salish Artistry To Co-Create Canucks’ Design for Truth and Reconciliation

Players, Coaching Staff Aligned on Strategy, Mindset, Leadership Coming Out Of Training Camp 

Garland on Tocchet Training Camp: ‘Well Run’, Continuing To Build Chemistry Through Preseason

Finding An Advantage With Yogi Svejkovsky: ‘One Percent Makes A Difference’

Tocchet Likes Leadership From Hughes, Miller On Day One Of Training Camp

Training Camp Preview

Canucks Acquire Goaltender Casey DeSmith from Montreal

Canucks Dig Deep In Third Period In 5-2 Win Over Edmonton

Canucks Fall To Jets 3-2 In Shootout At Young Stars

PREVIEW | Canucks at Flyers

_WEBSITE_2568x1444 - OCT 17
By Canucks Communications
@Canucks Vancouver Canucks

CANUCKS @ FLYERS

TV: Sportsnet Pacific

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

  • Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Flyers this season.
  • Vancouver is 38-74-13-4 all time against Philadelphia, including a 22-41-1-2 record on the road.
  • The Canucks are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games against the Flyers, (2-3-0 in their last 5).
  • Elias Pettersson has 9 points (3-6-9) in 8 career games against the Flyers.
  • J.T. Miller has 18 points (9-9-18) in 28 career games against the Flyers.
  • Tyler Myers has 12 points (5-7-12) in 24 career games against the Flyers.
  • Casey DeSmith is 3-2-0 in 6 career games against the Flyers with a 2.75 GAA and .910 SV%.
  • Thatcher Demko has a 3.00 GAA and .910 SV% all time against Philadelphia.

QUICK NUMBERS

  • Brock Boeser has posted 5 points (4-1-5) in his first two games of the season
  • Elias Pettersson has 6 points (1-5-6) in his past two games.
  • J.T. Miller scored 4 points (1-3-4) in his past two games.
  • Andrei Kuzmenko recorded his first goal (1-0-1) in his last game.
  • Casey DeSmith has a .933 SV% in the 2023.24 season.

LAST MEETING – FEB. 18/23: VAN 6 vs PHI 2

Anthony Beauvillier opened the scoring late in the first period with his 12th of the season...Luke Schenn and Elias Pettersson each recorded assists...Andrei Kuzmenko re-took the lead for Vancouver 1:53 into the second period...Schenn and Pettersson recorded their second assists of the night...Beauvillier deflected home his second of the evening with 6:25 left in the second...Pettersson and Quinn Hughes recorded assists...Philip Di Giuseppe scored his second of the season just past the 10 minute mark of the third period...Brock Boeser picked up the only assist...Pettersson netted two shorthanded empty-net tallies in the final two minutes...J.T. Miller collected assists on both, while Schenn (career-high three assists) and Bear posted the other helpers...Pettersson and Beauvillier led the team with four shots each...Luke Schenn led the team with six hits...Nils Åman set a new career-high with 12 faceoff wins...Arturs Silovs made 35 saves for his first NHL victory.

2023.24 TEAM RANKS

VAN
PHI
Goals For/Game
6.00 (t-1st)
3.00 (t-17th)
Goals Against/Game
2.00 (t-6th)
3.50 (t-17th)
Power Play %
44.4 (2nd)
11.1 (22nd)
Penalty Kill %
72.7 (23rd)
66.7 (t-25th)
Penalty Min./Game
27:00 (t-20th)
29:00 (t-24th)

*Rankings are accurate as of 11:30a.m. PT on October 16, 2023

LAST GAME PLAYED – OCT. 16/23: VAN 4 at EDM 3

Andrei Kuzmenko opened scoring for the Canucks with a powerplay goal for his first of the season...Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson registered assists on the play...Nils Hoglander recorded his first goal of the season assisted by Brock Boeser and Tyler Myers 17:51 in the first period to take the lead over the Oilers...Jack Studnicka registered his first goal of the season 2:36 in the second period...Elias Pettersson was credited with the assist...Sam Lafferty scored the game winning goal and scored for the first time as a Canuck...Nils Hoglander registered the assist...Casey DeSmith started in his first game for the Canucks and saved 37 shots...J.T. Miller led the team with eight hits.

LAST 5 vs PHILADELPHIA

  • Feb. 18/23: VAN 6 vs PHI 2
  • Oct. 15/22: VAN 2 at PHI 3
  • Oct. 28/21: VAN 1 vs PHI 2
  • Oct. 15/21: VAN 5 at PHI 4
  • Nov. 25/19: VAN 1 at PHI 2

TWO WAY PETEY

On Oct. 16/23, Elias Pettersson was named the NHL second star of the week. Pettersson has 6 points (1-5-6) through two games to begin the season, including a 4 point (1-3-4) game on Oct. 11/23 vs EDM. Collecting two assists on Oct. 14/23 at EDM, Pettersson became the second player in franchise history to have six-plus points through the first two games of an NHL season. The other player being Andre Bourdrias (1-5-6) in the 1973.74 season. With these feats, Pettersson becomes the third player in Canucks history to average more than a point per game (1.01). Other players include J.T. Miller (1.06) and Pavel Bure (1.12).

GIVE BROCK THE ROCK

  • Brock Boeser recorded a new career high with four goals on the season opener, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, marking his third career hat trick. His four goals made him the 10th player in NHL history, including two other Canucks, Rick Blight and Greg Adams, to score four goals in a season opening game. Boeser also led the team with shots (8) in the Canucks season opener and became the second player in Canucks history to score four goals against the Oilers.
  • Boeser appeared in his 400th career NHL game on Oct. 14/23 and recorded an assist to extend his point streak to 5 (4-1-5) to begin the season.

BUILDING CHEMISTRY

The team has shown high levels of commitment through the start of the season.

  • At their season opener, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, eight Canuck players registered an assist. J.T Miller (1-3-4), Elias Pettersson (1-3- 4) and Quinn Hughes (0-3-3) each collected three assists in their season debuts, while Brock Boeser (4-0-4), Elias Pettersson (1-3-4) and J.T. Miller (1-3-4) became the fourth trio in NHL history to each record four+ points in a season opener.
  • This has continued through their second game of the season on Oct. 14/23 at EDM when the Canucks defeated the Oilers 4-3. Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson both assisted on the lone power play goal for the Vancouver Canucks scored by Andrei Kuzmenko. The goal made Kuzmenko the fourth fastest player to score 40 goals from the start of a player’s stint with the franchise (83 games). The win on the Oct.14/23 marks the first time since the 2018.19 season the Canucks won their first two meetings against the Oilers.

CAPTAIN QUINN

In his debut as captain (Oct. 11/23 vs EDM), Quinn Hughes recorded three assists marking the 13th time he has collected three+ assists in a game. This ranks Hughes third amongst NHL defencemen for most multiple three+ assist games by prior to their 24th birthday. Under his leadership, the Vancouver Canucks earned their largest margin of victory on a season opening game in franchise history.

With his power play assist to teammate Andrei Kuzmenko on Oct. 14/23 at EDM, Hughes now leads all defenceman with 216 assists since the 2019.20 regular season.

NEW FACES IN 2023.24

Two players on Vancouver’s Opening Day roster have yet to make their Canucks debut:

  • Carson Soucy agreed to terms on a three-year contract on July 1 after posting 16 points (3-13-16) in 78 games with the Seattle Kraken.
  • Teddy Blueger agreed to terms on a one-year contract on July 1 after posting 16 points (4-12-16) in 63 games with the reigning Stanley Cup champions, Vegas Golden Knights. Blueger is currently two points away from collecting 100 career NHL points.

UPCOMING MILESTONES

PLAYER
MILESTONE
ENTERING 2023.24
NEEDS
Teddy Blueger
100 Points
98
2
Conor Garland
200 Points
195
5
Anthony Beauvillier
500 Games Played
492
8
Elias Pettersson
200 Assists
192
8
Pius Suter
100 Points
87
13

2023.24 CANUCKS MILESTONES

  • Brock Boeser appeared in his 400th NHL game, Oct. 14 at EDM
  • Rick Tocchet recorded his 200th career win, Oct. 14 at EDM

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

  • Jack Studnicka recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Oct. 12
  • Akito Hirose recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 11
  • Akito Hirose reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 9
  • Cole McWard reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 9
  • Vasily Podkolzin recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 9
  • Nils Åman reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 9
  • Sam Lafferty acquired from Toronto Maple Leafs, Oct. 8
  • Christian Wolanin placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Abbotsford, Oct. 8
  • Arturs Silovs reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5
  • Filip Johansson reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5
  • Max Sasson reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5
  • Aatu Räty reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5
  • Linus Karlsson reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5
  • Arshedeep Bains reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5

THE LAST TIME...

  • The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Oct. 14/23 at EDM
  • The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Apr. 4/23 vs SEA
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Mar. 31//23 vs CGY
  • The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Oct. 11/23 vs EDM
  • The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 17/22 at WSH
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Mar. 31/23 vs CGY
  • The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Mar. 26/23 at CHI
  • The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Mar. 21/23 vs VGK
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Feb. 21/23 at NSH
  • The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Mar. 18/23 at LAK
  • The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Apr. 10/23 at LAK
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Mar. 28/23 at STL
  • The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Mar. 25/23 at DAL
  • The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Apr. 10/23 at LAK
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Mar. 28/23 at STL
  • The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Oct. 14/23 at EDM
  • The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Oct. 24/22 vs CAR
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Mar. 20/22 vs BUF

2023.24 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

  • Most Goals Scored, Game: 8, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM
  • Most Goals Scored, Period: 3, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, 2nd and 3rd period
  • Most Goals Allowed, Game: 3, Oct. 14/23 at EDM
  • Most Goals Allowed, Period: 2, Oct. 14/23 at EDM, 2nd period
  • Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 4, Oct. 14/23 at EDM
  • Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM
  • Most PPG Scored, Game: 3, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM
  • Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, Oct. 14/23 at EDM
  • Most SHG Scored, Game: 0
  • Most SHG Allowed, Game: 0
  • Most Shots, Game: 32, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM
  • Most Shots, Period: 12, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, 3rd period
  • Fewest Shots, Game: 16, Oct. 14/23 at EDM
  • Fewest Shots, Period: 3, Oct. 14/23 at EDM, 3rd period
  • Most Shots Allowed, Game: 40, Oct. 14/23 at EDM
  • Most Shots Allowed, Period: 18, Oct. 14/23 at EDM, 2nd period
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 27, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 6, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, 1st period
  • Most Hits, Game: 29, Oct. 14/23 at EDM
  • Fewest Hits, Game: 22, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM
  • Most Blocked Shots, Game: 25, Oct. 14/23 at EDM
  • Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 13, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM
  • Largest Margin of Victory: 7 goals, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM (8-1 W)
  • Largest Margin of Defeat: N/A
  • Longest Win Streak: 2 game, Oct. 14/23
  • Longest Point Streak: 2 game, Oct. 14/23
  • Longest Winless Streak: N/A
  • Longest Pointless Streak: N/A

VANCOUVER’S 2023.24 RECORD WHEN...

  • Score 4+ Goals: 2-0-0
  • Score 3 Goals or Less: 0-0-0
  • Allow 4+ Goals: 0-0-0
  • Allow 3 Goals or Less: 2-0-0
  • Scoring First: 1-0-0
  • Allowing First Goal: 1-0-0
  • On 0 Days Rest: 0-0-0
  • On 1 Day Rest: 0-0-0
  • On 2 Days Rest: 1-0-0
  • On 3+ Days Rest: 1-0-0
  • Score a PPG: 2-0-0
  • Give up a PPG: 2-0-0
  • 25 or More Shots on Goal: 1-0-0
  • Less than 25 shots: 1-0-0

THREE STARS – OCTOBER

  • Boeser (5 pts)
  • Miller (5 pts)
  • Pettersson (5 pts)
  • Lafferty (5 pts)
  • DeSmith (5 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection