PREVIEW | Canucks at Flyers

LAST GAME PLAYED – OCT. 16/23: VAN 4 at EDM 3

Andrei Kuzmenko opened scoring for the Canucks with a powerplay goal for his first of the season...Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson registered assists on the play...Nils Hoglander recorded his first goal of the season assisted by Brock Boeser and Tyler Myers 17:51 in the first period to take the lead over the Oilers...Jack Studnicka registered his first goal of the season 2:36 in the second period...Elias Pettersson was credited with the assist...Sam Lafferty scored the game winning goal and scored for the first time as a Canuck...Nils Hoglander registered the assist...Casey DeSmith started in his first game for the Canucks and saved 37 shots...J.T. Miller led the team with eight hits.

LAST 5 vs PHILADELPHIA

Feb. 18/23: VAN 6 vs PHI 2

vs PHI 2 Oct. 15/22: VAN 2 at PHI 3

Oct. 28/21: VAN 1 vs PHI 2

Oct. 15/21: VAN 5 at PHI 4

at PHI 4 Nov. 25/19: VAN 1 at PHI 2

TWO WAY PETEY

On Oct. 16/23, Elias Pettersson was named the NHL second star of the week. Pettersson has 6 points (1-5-6) through two games to begin the season, including a 4 point (1-3-4) game on Oct. 11/23 vs EDM. Collecting two assists on Oct. 14/23 at EDM, Pettersson became the second player in franchise history to have six-plus points through the first two games of an NHL season. The other player being Andre Bourdrias (1-5-6) in the 1973.74 season. With these feats, Pettersson becomes the third player in Canucks history to average more than a point per game (1.01). Other players include J.T. Miller (1.06) and Pavel Bure (1.12).

GIVE BROCK THE ROCK

Brock Boeser recorded a new career high with four goals on the season opener, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, marking his third career hat trick. His four goals made him the 10th player in NHL history, including two other Canucks, Rick Blight and Greg Adams, to score four goals in a season opening game. Boeser also led the team with shots (8) in the Canucks season opener and became the second player in Canucks history to score four goals against the Oilers.

Boeser appeared in his 400th career NHL game on Oct. 14/23 and recorded an assist to extend his point streak to 5 (4-1-5) to begin the season.

BUILDING CHEMISTRY

The team has shown high levels of commitment through the start of the season.

At their season opener, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, eight Canuck players registered an assist. J.T Miller (1-3-4), Elias Pettersson (1-3- 4) and Quinn Hughes (0-3-3) each collected three assists in their season debuts, while Brock Boeser (4-0-4), Elias Pettersson (1-3-4) and J.T. Miller (1-3-4) became the fourth trio in NHL history to each record four+ points in a season opener.

This has continued through their second game of the season on Oct. 14/23 at EDM when the Canucks defeated the Oilers 4-3. Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson both assisted on the lone power play goal for the Vancouver Canucks scored by Andrei Kuzmenko. The goal made Kuzmenko the fourth fastest player to score 40 goals from the start of a player’s stint with the franchise (83 games). The win on the Oct.14/23 marks the first time since the 2018.19 season the Canucks won their first two meetings against the Oilers.

CAPTAIN QUINN

In his debut as captain (Oct. 11/23 vs EDM), Quinn Hughes recorded three assists marking the 13th time he has collected three+ assists in a game. This ranks Hughes third amongst NHL defencemen for most multiple three+ assist games by prior to their 24th birthday. Under his leadership, the Vancouver Canucks earned their largest margin of victory on a season opening game in franchise history.

With his power play assist to teammate Andrei Kuzmenko on Oct. 14/23 at EDM, Hughes now leads all defenceman with 216 assists since the 2019.20 regular season.

NEW FACES IN 2023.24

Two players on Vancouver’s Opening Day roster have yet to make their Canucks debut:

Carson Soucy agreed to terms on a three-year contract on July 1 after posting 16 points (3-13-16) in 78 games with the Seattle Kraken.

Teddy Blueger agreed to terms on a one-year contract on July 1 after posting 16 points (4-12-16) in 63 games with the reigning Stanley Cup champions, Vegas Golden Knights. Blueger is currently two points away from collecting 100 career NHL points.

UPCOMING MILESTONES