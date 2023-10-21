PREVIEW | Canucks at Florida

CANUCKS @ PANTHERS
TV: Hockey Night in Canada
Radio: Sportsnet 650
MATCH-UP INFO
- Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Panthers this season: Oct. 21 (road), Dec. 14 (home).
- Vancouver is 18-13-6-4 all-time against Florida, including an 8-9-1-2 on the road.
- The Canucks are 3-6-1 in their las 10 games against the Panthers.
- Among active skaters, Tyler Myers (3-15-18, 32GP) leads the team in career scoring vs Florida.
- Thatcher Demko posted a 4.57 GAA and .879 SV% in four career games (1-3-0) against the Panthers.
- In four career games (1-1-2), Casey DeSmith has a 4.33 GAA and .889 SV% all time against Florida.
QUICK NUMBERS
- Brock Boeser has posted six points (5-1-6) in his last four games.
- Elias Pettersson has eight points (1-7-8) in his last four games.
- J.T. Miller has 6 points (2-4-6) in his last four games.
- Filip Hronek has three assists in his last four games.
- Thatcher Demko posted a .930 SV% and has a 2.57 GAA in his last three games (1-2-0).
LAST MEETING – JAN. 14/23: VAN 3 at FLA 4
Jack Studnicka opened the scoring at 1:35 in the first...Ilya Mikheyev was credited with the lone assist...Tyler Myers scored his first goal of the season just 39 seconds into the second period...Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser got assists on the play...Bo Horvat tallied his 200th career NHL goal on the power play in the third...Pettersson registered his 16th multi-point game with the first assist and Quinn Hughes was credited with the second helper...Spencer Martin turned away 31 shots...Myers led the team in shots (7), matching his career high for the second night in a row...Luke Schenn recorded a team high in hits (3).
2023.24 TEAM RANKS