PREVIEW | Canucks at Florida

LAST GAME PLAYED – OCT. 19/23: VAN 3 at TBL 4

Brock Boeser opened the scoring for the Canucks with his fifth goal of the season...J.T. Miller was credited with the assist...Tyler Myers scored his first goal of the season to tie the game early in the second period...Elias Pettersson registered the assist on the play...Miller scored his second goal of the season...Both Filip Hronek and Pettersson were credited with an assist...Hronek had a team high six shots on goal...Miller led the team in hits (3)...Thatcher Demko made 32 saves.

LAST 5 vs FLORIDA

Jan. 14/23: VAN 3 at FLA 4

Dec. 1/22: VAN 1 vs FLA 5

Jan. 21/22: VAN 1 vs FLA 2 (SO)

Jan. 11/22: VAN 2 at FLA 5

Jan. 9/20: VAN 2 at FLA 5

SENSATIONAL STARTS

Brock Boeser scored his fifth goal of the season on Oct. 19/23 at TBL. The last Canucks skater to score five goals through their first four games in a season was Alexander Mogilny in 1995-96.

On Oct. 19/23 at TBL, Elias Pettersson (0-2-2) recorded his seventh assist of the season, trailing only Andre Boudrias (8 in 1974-75) for the most helpers by a Canucks skater through the first four games of a season.

Scoring within 62 seconds to start the second period on Oct. 19/23 at TBL, Brock Boeser and Tyler Myers recorded the fifth- fastest instance of two goals to start any period in Canucks history.

TWO WAY PETEY

Elias Pettersson was named the NHL second star of the week after recording 6 points (1-5-6) through his first two games including a 4- point (1-3-4) game on Oct. 11/23 vs EDM. Pettersson (1.01) currently ranks 3rd among Canucks skaters in points per game, behind J.T. Miller (1.06) and Pavel Bure (1.12).

GIVE BROCK THE ROCK

Brock Boeser recorded a new career high with four goals on the season opener, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, marking his third career hat trick. His four goals made him the 10th player in NHL history, including two other Canucks, Rick Blight and Greg Adams, to score four goals in a season opening game. Boeser also led the team with shots (8) in the Canucks season opener and became the second player in Canucks history to score four goals against the Oilers.

BUILDING CHEMISTRY

At their season opener on Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, nine Canuck players got on the scoresheet. J.T Miller (1-3-4), Elias Pettersson (1-3-4) and Quinn Hughes (0-3-3) each collected three assists in their season debuts, while Brock Boeser (4-0-4), Elias Pettersson (1-3-4) and J.T. Miller (1-3-4) became the fourth trio in NHL history to each record four+ points in a season opener.

On Oct. 14/23 at EDM when Vancouver defeated the Oilers 4-3, Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson both assisted on the lone power play goal for the Canucks scored by Andrei Kuzmenko. The goal made Kuzmenko the fourth fastest player to score 40 goals from the start of a player’s stint with the franchise (83 games).

CAPTAIN QUINN

In his regular season debut as captain (Oct. 11/23 vs EDM), Quinn Hughes recorded three assists marking the 13th time he has collected three-plus assists in a game. This ranks Hughes third amongst NHL defencemen for most multiple three-plus assist games by prior to their 24th birthday. Under his leadership, the Vancouver Canucks earned their largest margin of victory on a season opening game in franchise history.

Hughes currently leads all defenceman in assists since the 2019.20 regular season (216).

