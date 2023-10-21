News Feed

A Step Ahead: Hunter Brzustewicz ‘Feels Good’ With Strong Start

PREVIEW | Canucks at Lightning

Mark Friedman Hopes To Help Canucks With ‘Hard-Nosed Game’

Canucks Acquire Friedman and Glover from Pittsburgh in Exchange for Rathbone and Plasek

PREVIEW | Canucks at Flyers

Canucks Continue To Improve PK Over Last Season

DeSmith: ‘Good Teams Find A Way’ In 4-3 Win Over Edmonton

PREVIEW | Canucks at Oilers

Canucks Road Trip Ready: Tocchet ‘We’ve Got To Come Out Flying’

Boeser Scores Four Goals To Lead Canucks Over Oilers 8-1

Canucks Ready For Tough Test To Start Regular Season 

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Oilers

Sam Lafferty Brings Size, Speed, Versatility to Canucks Lineup

Canucks Announce Opening Day Roster

Canucks Acquire Sam Lafferty from Toronto

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Flames 

Canucks Legend Stan Smyl To Transition From Hockey Operations After 45 Years

Roman Kaszczij’s Journey From AHL to NHL Training Staff ‘Really Rewarding’

PREVIEW | Canucks at Florida

_WEBSITE_2568x1444 - OCT 21 - FLA
By Canucks Communications
@Canucks Vancouver Canucks

CANUCKS @ PANTHERS

TV: Hockey Night in Canada

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

  • Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Panthers this season: Oct. 21 (road), Dec. 14 (home).
  • Vancouver is 18-13-6-4 all-time against Florida, including an 8-9-1-2 on the road.
  • The Canucks are 3-6-1 in their las 10 games against the Panthers.
  • Among active skaters, Tyler Myers (3-15-18, 32GP) leads the team in career scoring vs Florida.
  • Thatcher Demko posted a 4.57 GAA and .879 SV% in four career games (1-3-0) against the Panthers.
  • In four career games (1-1-2), Casey DeSmith has a 4.33 GAA and .889 SV% all time against Florida.

QUICK NUMBERS

  • Brock Boeser has posted six points (5-1-6) in his last four games.
  • Elias Pettersson has eight points (1-7-8) in his last four games.
  • J.T. Miller has 6 points (2-4-6) in his last four games.
  • Filip Hronek has three assists in his last four games.
  • Thatcher Demko posted a .930 SV% and has a 2.57 GAA in his last three games (1-2-0).

LAST MEETING – JAN. 14/23: VAN 3 at FLA 4

Jack Studnicka opened the scoring at 1:35 in the first...Ilya Mikheyev was credited with the lone assist...Tyler Myers scored his first goal of the season just 39 seconds into the second period...Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser got assists on the play...Bo Horvat tallied his 200th career NHL goal on the power play in the third...Pettersson registered his 16th multi-point game with the first assist and Quinn Hughes was credited with the second helper...Spencer Martin turned away 31 shots...Myers led the team in shots (7), matching his career high for the second night in a row...Luke Schenn recorded a team high in hits (3).

2023.24 TEAM RANKS

VAN
FLA
Goals For/Game
3.75 (6th)
2.75 (t-19th)
Goals Against/Game
2.50 (t-8th)
3.00 (t-14th)
Power Play %
30.8 (7th)
11.1 (t-24th)
Penalty Kill %
72.2 (22nd)
70.0 (24th)
Penalty Min./Game
15:00 (t-26th)
13:15 (t-21st)

*Rankings are accurate as of 12:00p.m. PT on October 20, 2023

LAST GAME PLAYED – OCT. 19/23: VAN 3 at TBL 4

Brock Boeser opened the scoring for the Canucks with his fifth goal of the season...J.T. Miller was credited with the assist...Tyler Myers scored his first goal of the season to tie the game early in the second period...Elias Pettersson registered the assist on the play...Miller scored his second goal of the season...Both Filip Hronek and Pettersson were credited with an assist...Hronek had a team high six shots on goal...Miller led the team in hits (3)...Thatcher Demko made 32 saves.

LAST 5 vs FLORIDA

  • Jan. 14/23: VAN 3 at FLA 4
  • Dec. 1/22: VAN 1 vs FLA 5
  • Jan. 21/22: VAN 1 vs FLA 2 (SO)
  • Jan. 11/22: VAN 2 at FLA 5
  • Jan. 9/20: VAN 2 at FLA 5

SENSATIONAL STARTS

  • Brock Boeser scored his fifth goal of the season on Oct. 19/23 at TBL. The last Canucks skater to score five goals through their first four games in a season was Alexander Mogilny in 1995-96.
  • On Oct. 19/23 at TBL, Elias Pettersson (0-2-2) recorded his seventh assist of the season, trailing only Andre Boudrias (8 in 1974-75) for the most helpers by a Canucks skater through the first four games of a season.
  • Scoring within 62 seconds to start the second period on Oct. 19/23 at TBL, Brock Boeser and Tyler Myers recorded the fifth- fastest instance of two goals to start any period in Canucks history.

TWO WAY PETEY

Elias Pettersson was named the NHL second star of the week after recording 6 points (1-5-6) through his first two games including a 4- point (1-3-4) game on Oct. 11/23 vs EDM. Pettersson (1.01) currently ranks 3rd among Canucks skaters in points per game, behind J.T. Miller (1.06) and Pavel Bure (1.12).

GIVE BROCK THE ROCK

Brock Boeser recorded a new career high with four goals on the season opener, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, marking his third career hat trick. His four goals made him the 10th player in NHL history, including two other Canucks, Rick Blight and Greg Adams, to score four goals in a season opening game. Boeser also led the team with shots (8) in the Canucks season opener and became the second player in Canucks history to score four goals against the Oilers.

BUILDING CHEMISTRY

  • At their season opener on Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, nine Canuck players got on the scoresheet. J.T Miller (1-3-4), Elias Pettersson (1-3-4) and Quinn Hughes (0-3-3) each collected three assists in their season debuts, while Brock Boeser (4-0-4), Elias Pettersson (1-3-4) and J.T. Miller (1-3-4) became the fourth trio in NHL history to each record four+ points in a season opener.
  • On Oct. 14/23 at EDM when Vancouver defeated the Oilers 4-3, Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson both assisted on the lone power play goal for the Canucks scored by Andrei Kuzmenko. The goal made Kuzmenko the fourth fastest player to score 40 goals from the start of a player’s stint with the franchise (83 games).

CAPTAIN QUINN

  • In his regular season debut as captain (Oct. 11/23 vs EDM), Quinn Hughes recorded three assists marking the 13th time he has collected three-plus assists in a game. This ranks Hughes third amongst NHL defencemen for most multiple three-plus assist games by prior to their 24th birthday. Under his leadership, the Vancouver Canucks earned their largest margin of victory on a season opening game in franchise history.
  • Hughes currently leads all defenceman in assists since the 2019.20 regular season (216).

UPCOMING MILESTONES

PLAYER
MILESTONE
ENTERING 2023.24
NEEDS
Teddy Blueger
100 Points
98
2
Conor Garland
200 Points
194
5
Anthony Beauvillier
500 Games
490
6
Elias Pettersson
200 Assists
190
6
Pius Suter
100 Points
87
13

2023.24 CANUCKS MILESTONES

  • Brock Boeser appeared in his 400th NHL game, Oct. 14 at EDM
  • Rick Tocchet recorded his 200th career win, Oct. 14 at EDM

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

  • Mark Friedman recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 18
  • Akito Hirose reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 18
  • Jack Studnicka on regular recall, emergency conditions terminated, Oct. 17
  • Guillaume Brisebois placed on LTIR, Oct. 17
  • Jack Studnicka recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Oct. 12
  • Akito Hirose recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 11

THE LAST TIME...

  • The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Oct. 14/23 at EDM
  • The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Apr. 4/23 vs SEA
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Mar. 31//23 vs CGY
  • The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Oct. 11/23 vs EDM
  • The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 17/22 at WSH
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Mar. 31/23 vs CGY
  • The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Mar. 26/23 at CHI
  • The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Oct. 19/23 at TBL
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Feb. 21/23 at NSH
  • The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Mar. 18/23 at LAK
  • The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Oct. 19/23 at TBL
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Mar. 28/23 at STL
  • The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Mar. 25/23 at DAL
  • The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Apr. 10/23 at LAK
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Mar. 28/23 at STL
  • The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Oct. 14/23 at EDM
  • The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Oct. 24/22 vs CAR
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Mar. 20/22 vs BUF

2023.24 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

  • Most Goals Scored, Game: 8, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM
  • Most Goals Scored, Period: 3, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, 2nd and 3rd period
  • Most Goals Allowed, Game: 4, Oct. 19/23 at TBL
  • Most Goals Allowed, Period: 2, 3x, Latest Oct. 19/23 at TBL, 2nd period
  • Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, Oct. 17 at PHI
  • Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM
  • Most PPG Scored, Game: 3, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM
  • Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, 2x, Latest Oct. 19/23 at TBL
  • Most SHG Scored, Game: 0
  • Most SHG Allowed, Game: 0
  • Most Shots, Game: 32, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM
  • Most Shots, Period: 13, Oct. 19/23 at TBL, 1st period
  • Fewest Shots, Game: 16, Oct. 14/23 at EDM
  • Fewest Shots, Period: 3, 2x, Latest Oct. 17/23 at PHI, 2nd period
  • Most Shots Allowed, Game: 42, Oct. 17 at PHI
  • Most Shots Allowed, Period: 22, Oct. 17 at PHI, 2nd period
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 27, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 5, Oct. 19/23 at TBL, 3rd period
  • Most Hits, Game: 29, Oct. 14/23 at EDM
  • Fewest Hits, Game: 18, 2x, Latest Oct. 19/23 at TBL
  • Most Blocked Shots, Game: 25, Oct. 14/23 at EDM
  • Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 11, 2x, Oct. 19/23 at TBL
  • Largest Margin of Victory: 7 goals, Oct. 11/23 vs EDM (8-1 W)
  • Largest Margin of Defeat: 2 goals, Oct. 17 at PHI
  • Longest Win Streak: 2 games, Oct. 11/23 - Oct. 14/23
  • Longest Point Streak: 2 games, Oct. 11/23 - Oct. 14/23
  • Longest Winless Streak: 2 games, Oct. 17/23 - Oct. 19/23
  • Longest Pointless Streak: 1 game, Oct. 17/23

VANCOUVER’S 2023.24 RECORD WHEN...

  • Score 4+ Goals: 2-0-0
  • Score 3 Goals or Less: 0-2-0
  • Allow 4+ Goals: 0-1-0
  • Allow 3 Goals or Less: 2-1-0
  • Scoring First: 1-0-0
  • Allowing First Goal: 1-2-0
  • On 0 Days Rest: 0-0-0
  • On 1 Day Rest: 0-1-0
  • On 2 Days Rest: 1-1-0
  • On 3+ Days Rest: 1-0-0
  • Score a PPG: 2-0-0
  • Give up a PPG: 2-1-0
  • 25 or More Shots on Goal: 1-2-0
  • Less than 25 shots: 1-0-0

THREE STARS – OCTOBER

  • Boeser – 5 pts
  • Miller – 5 pts
  • Pettersson – 5 pts
  • Lafferty – 5 pts
  • DeSmith – 5 pts

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection