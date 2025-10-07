Patrik Allvin Confident in Canucks’ Preparation and Depth Ahead of Opening Night

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin addressed the media after the team made their final roster cuts on Monday before the regular season kicks off.

Throughout training camp and the preseason, one thing that stands out to Allvin is how the leadership group has helped guide the younger players. The group is on the same page and building toward a common goal.

“I believe in the team we have here. We all know the parity of the league and the condensed schedule didn’t help, but we’re very excited about the group we have here, and more so, how they have come together, and how they bought into the coaches and how we want to play,” Allvin said. “They seem to have enjoyed coming to the rink, and there's been a lot of laughs, and coming together as a team has been important for Adam [Foote]. I give the players a lot of credit.”

There’s been a notable sense of unity between the veterans and younger players. The buy-in has created an environment where everyone understands their role and is continually striving to improve.

“I think we have a good mix here with the older guys being here in the past and seeing some of the younger guys coming up from Abbotsford and Braeden Cootes coming in from junior hockey,” Allvin said. “It's been a very inspiring training camp leading up to this point. So, I think the team is ready and the staff is ready to get going here.”

Allvin talked about Braeden Cootes earning a spot in the lineup for Thursday night. Cootes will be the first 18-year-old to be in the lineup on opening night since Petr Nedved in 1990. The coaching staff will continue to evaluate his game, and the hope is that he can continue to earn another day in Vancouver.

“He's such a mature kid off and on the ice here. I think he's level-headed. I think he doesn't get too far ahead. I believe that he's preparing himself for just the next day,” Allvin said. “I think it's more load management, matchups, I think those are things that come into the coach’s decision on how to play him there. In terms of skill set and how he fits in with the group, he's been impressive up to this point,” Allvin said.

With the way things line up this season, recovery, rest and load management are top of mind for the coaching staff. Allvin made it clear that the roster isn’t set in stone.

P.O. Joseph, Teddy Blueger, and Nils Höglander are all out for the home opener. Joseph was placed on retroactive IR, Blueger sustained an injury against Edmonton, and Höglander is back around the rink after his lower-body surgery and is on schedule to return to the lineup in eight or nine weeks.

“We feel that we have a lot of options that currently didn't make the team here to start with, that doesn't mean they are not they're going to be seen up here. I think Abbotsford is a great destination, and the coaching staff and the development staff have done a good job to preparing those kids whenever an opportunity comes up.”

There are five players on the opening night roster that played for the Abbotsford Canucks last season: Arshdeep Bains, Linus Karlsson, Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Aatu Räty, and defenceman Elias Pettersson. Allvin has seen that group grow mentally as they continue to try and figure out how to make their mark and push for an NHL roster spot.

“That's one thing that I recognize in this offseason, how they prepared themselves, and coming in with a little bit more swagger and understanding that every day you're going to earn it. As Adam has mentioned to them, you're not getting judged on goals and assists, you’re getting judged on how you play within the system and play for the team. Once you learn to take each step, things will come your way, and eventually you get to points,” Allvin said.

Allvin saw Lekkerimäki learn a great deal and develop last season in the AHL and in his 24 NHL games.

“He had a really short, but good summer. Came in in good shape here, and I think he just continued to grow every day in camp. Seems to have different swagger and confidence and [I] like how Evander Kane has helped the young guys there on that line,” he shared.

Allvin expressed confidence in the team’s structure and its depth. Young players are pushing for roles, veterans are setting the tone, and there is a cohesive mindset throughout the organization. He believes the group is well-positioned to handle the grind of the season and take meaningful steps forward.

Puck drop against the Calgary Flames is on Thursday, October 9th at 7:00 p.m. PT.