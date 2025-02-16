Newcomers to Canada Step onto the Ice at Rogers Arena

For many newcomers to Canada, adjusting to a new country comes with a mix of excitement and challenges. Earlier this week, Rogers Arena had a warm, and uniquely Canadian welcome, inviting nearly 100 newcomers to experience skating for the first time to the 2nd annual New Canadian Skate, presented by Rogers.

Immigration Services Society of BC (ISS of BC) and UMOJA – a charitable organization for new Canadians – organized bringing the newcomers to the skate, doubling last year’s attendance. The City of Vancouver Parks and Recreation generously provided the skating equipment for the event, ensuring that everyone could take part.

Participants got expert skating tips from Canucks’ alumni Dave Babych and Jyrki Lumme, both of them also taking photos with the participants.

The event was hosted by Michael Magee, Director of Nch’Kay Development Corporation, who has been hosting the event since 2015. He was inspired to start the initiative by the 2015 European migrant crisis, wanting to help people feel welcome coming to a new home in traditional Canadian style.

“There's a lot of people that are really struggling right now, at all levels, and the world is kind of a very challenging place; Canadian values are about welcoming people and what better way to actually welcome somebody to Canada than get them out on the ice and teach them how to skate,” Magee said.

Magee was on the ice making sure everyone had an enjoyable experience. He says that while the event is a great introduction to Canada, it often ends up creating a strong network and inspiring them to give back to communities within the Lower Mainland.

“It’s only been once a year and it seems like a small thing, but guaranteed there’s going to be lifelong friendships and relationships that will develop out of it. Folks will end up with sponsors, help, advice, even encouragement and jobs in some cases. There’s been examples where people have ended up with really great jobs giving back to the community,” Magee said.

The refugees were from all over the world, including Ukraine, Syria, Afghanistan, some just arriving in the country a few weeks prior. Despite new surroundings and never having set foot on ice before, many were excited to learn something new. Volunteers helped people lace up their skates, put on their helmets and then proceeded to teach them how to skate.

The two-hour skate had an intermission halfway through for the group to enjoy traditional Canadian refreshments including a poutine station, Canadian pizza, burgers, and Nanaimo bars.

One of the children who couldn’t wait to get out on the ice was Abdullah. He said it was hard as he kept falling at first, but he was determined, and he got better over the two hours thanks to help from the volunteers. Abdullah is a huge Cristiano Ronaldo fan, so when the volunteers called him Ronaldo on ice, it put a big smile on his face.

Mojjan, originally from Iran, got some photos with Dave Babych and an autographed card which was a highlight of the evening. She’s been in Vancouver for a few years, but it was her first time at the new Canadians skate, learning about it from her friend who volunteers at ISS of BC.

“It's really exciting to skate where a pro team is doing this skating,” Mojjan said.

Mojjan is working in the IT space now, but she says coming to Canada initially was a big culture shock and there’s plenty of challenges along the way, but it makes her stronger.

“You always face different challenges in different stages of life, but after some time you get used to it and you’re going to be a better problem solver,” she said.

Hamza, from Afghanistan, has been in B.C. for two years and is deeply grateful for the support he received at ISS of BC. After finding the organization, he started taking English classes, learning how to write a resume, and apply for jobs.

“That was hard, but when I go to the courses, online and in person, that helped me a lot to learn a little bit, find some confidence, and learn about the culture of Canadians,” Hazma said.

He now volunteers at ISS of BC to help others in his position and make their transition easier and he’s taking more English in school as he searches for a job.

Despite being in Canada for two years, it was his first time skating. Coming into Rogers Arena was an incredible experience for him, from the skating to the kindness of the volunteers.

"I was wondering how to do this, but I saw lots of trainers and Canucks players that were there to help me to skate and show me how to do it. They even tied my laces very tight to not hurt my ankles,” Hazma said.

The joy and shared experience on the ice reinforced the values of inclusion and support. This event was more than just an evening of skating – it was a first step towards feeling at home in Canada.