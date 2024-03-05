Monday Mailbag: Rutherford’s Office, Who's Not Allowed to Dogsit for Brock Boeser and more! 

Welcome to the launch of our in-house Monday Mailbag.

We had a ton of responses from the announcement of the mailbag and hope to be able to get to many of your questions as the Mondays come and go.

You can get in your questions easily on our submission page at Canucks.com/mailbag.

Some weeks this may be 200 words, some weeks it may be closer to 1000 and that will likely depend on the questions asked for that week and how long of an answer we get back from the person whom the question was asked.

We got some help from Jim Rutherford, Patrik Allvin, and Brock Boeser for this week’s mailbag.

Without wasting any more words on some drawn-out introduction, why don’t we hop right into the question and answers portion of the mailbag.

Let’s go!

---------------------------------

Cora A.: Who is the DJ of the team?

During post-game wins, it’s one of the trainers who gets the party started because the players like to have music going as they make their way back into the dressing room from the ice.

At practice time or for pregame, Nikita Zadorov has taken over DJ duties since joining the Canucks.

Habiba K.: Who on the team would Brock Boeser not let dogsit Milo and Coolie?

Quinn Hughes.

Leo P.: How’s the process of integrating new guys and call-ups into the team, both on and off the ice? (Patrik Allvin)

“It is a total team effort, with a number of different people playing a role," said Allvin. "Logistically our Team Services Director works on the travel and short-term accommodations. Our trainers are in contact with the other team whether it’s a trade or our farm team in Abbotsford to make sure all the gear and equipment makes its way to our locker room. Once the player arrives, there are meetings with our coaching staff, high-performance team and medical group to inform and engage with the player.”

Preston C.: What’s your favourite restaurant in the city? Specifically what dish? (Allvin)

Blue Water Cafe. As for a dish, the sablefish with the miso glaze.

Marie B.: What does the GM’s office look like? What are the vibes? Is there a giant whiteboard?

“The GM’s office has a working area with a desk, where most of the calls are made,” said Allvin. “There is also a sitting area for meetings with my staff and Jim Rutherford. For major sit-downs with coaches, amateur scouts for prospect and draft meetings and pro scouting, trade deadline and free agency interactions, we have a board room just down the hall. Our offices also have whiteboards with depth charts for the Canucks, Abbotsford and our prospect pool.”

Ranil P.: Does Jim have any fun things in his office?

Jim has a few favourite things in his office, but one specific gift sticks out as his coolest piece.

He was given a photo from his daughter that recaps his accomplishments in the hockey world as a player and a manager. From his time in the OHL to Stanley Cup wins and induction into the Hall of Fame. The gift from his daughter is one of his favourite pieces to show off but he ultimately says that the number one thing he shows to people to come into his office is a photo of his family.

Brandon B.: What has been the biggest challenge for Jim since he started working for the Canucks and what is he most proud of?

“I think the biggest challenge was reorganizing the staff and to get a staff that does not necessarily agree all the time, because we don't want that. But a staff that was working in the same direction for the same goals,” said Rutherford. “We've been able to do that over a period of time [and] you can't do it overnight. Getting the contracts back in line with what we think works as well. We inherited some contracts that tied our hands for at least a year.”

“I would sum it up as the progress we've made in a short period of time,” said Rutherford about what he’s most proud of. “We know that we're not to where we need to be as an organization, but we know that we're a big step closer to where we want to get to.”

Preston C.: What’s your favourite restaurant in the city? Specifically what dish? (Rutherford)

Elisa is Jim’s favourite restaurant, and as for a dish, he’s good with any steak but his favourite overall dish is prime rib on weekends.

---------------------------------

This ends our first instalment of the Monday Mailbag here at Canucks.com. Thanks to all who asked questions and if you missed out on your chance to get a question in this week, have no worries because there’s next week!

Get your mailbag questions in HERE!