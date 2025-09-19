Kiefer Sherwood and Filip Chytil Join Canucks Insider Podcast at Day 1 of Canucks Training Camp

By Chris Faber

Day One of Canucks Training Camp is in the books, and Chris Faber sits down with Rinkside Reporter Olivia McDonald at the beginning of the podcast to chat about what she heard from the players and coaches.

The podcast was set up in the plaza of the South Okanagan Event Centre, and Kiefer Sherwood joins the show to talk about his excitement to be back with the team, his busy summer, and how he approaches his second year with the Vancouver Canucks.

Filip Chytil is the final guest of the episode, and he talks about his offseason training, a very busy month of July for the Chytil family and puts a wrap on day one of camp.

Watch the latest episode here:

For more information about the Canucks Insider Podcast, visit https://www.nhl.com/canucks/multimedia/podcast.

